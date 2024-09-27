Maha poll review: EC warns of action over voter inconvenience complaints

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Commission said it will act strictly on any complaints of voter inconvenience on poll day. Officials were told to ensure proper queue management at polling stations, the sources said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 3:47 PM IST
The Election Commission on Friday expressed "dissatisfaction" over inconvenience to voters at polling stations in Mumbai city during Lok Sabha polls, and top officials were told to ensure better facilities in the forthcoming assembly polls, sources said.

At a review meeting with the state chief secretary and director general of police here, officials were told to ensure all assured minimum facilities at polling stations, including benches, fans, drinking water and shed.

The Commission said it will act strictly on any complaints of voter inconvenience on poll day. Officials were told to ensure proper queue management at polling stations, the sources said.

There have been reports of inconvenience to reporters during parliamentary elections and the EC flagged the issue during its review meeting for the upcoming assembly polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also expressed "displeasure" over low seizures during LS elections and conveyed zero tolerance towards distribution of any kind of inducements or freebies in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The chief secretary was told to ensure filling up of Assistant Returning Officer posts currently pending, the sources said.

The Election Commission is on a two-day visit o Maharashtra to review poll preparedness. The polls are due in the state as the term of the current legislative assembly ends on November 26.


Topics :MaharashtraElection Commission

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

