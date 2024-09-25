From demolition to campaign, bulldozers become party tool to pull crowds

Once just an innocuous piece of construction equipment and today a symbol of state power and politics, bulldozers are visible everywhere as campaigning hots up in Nuh. Not as a demolition tool but festooned, prettied up and embraced by all parties. Young people sitting on dozer blades, dancing and showering petals on crowds gathered on the narrow streets below are a common sight. Bulldozers may have earned a bad name but clearly not in this Haryana constituency, counted among the most backward in the country, where they are being used to further the festive election mood. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The scene was very different just over a year ago when five people were killed in communal violence in the Muslim dominated constituency. The violence later spread to adjoining Gurugram where a cleric was killed in an attack on a mosque.

Following the violence, the BJP-led Haryana government went on a demolition drive in Nuh, drawing allegations of "ethnic cleansing". Then chief minister M L Khattar stoutly denied the charges.

As terms like bulldozer justice, bulldozer politics or simply bulldozing your way through find their way into the discourse, both the Congress and the BJP are using the machine on wheels extensively this election.

"The use of bulldozers in the poll campaign is to signify that any unscrupulous elements that try to disturb communal harmony in the district will face action. We believe outsiders were behind the violence which took place last year and then local residents are painted in bad light," a Congress worker told PTI on condition of anonymity.

His party colleague added that the use of bulldozers does not mean the party, fighting to wrest power from the BJP, stands for the action that destroyed houses or livelihoods of many during the demolition drive last year but just for a message of harmony. Plus bulldozers are crowd pullers," he said.

A BJP worker agreed. Also requesting anonymity, he said the saffron party is deploying the large, lumbering machines in its campaign.

The bulldozer action happened last year only on illegal buildings and their usage in poll campaigns should not be seen in negative light. Just like other means of transport are used in poll campaigns, bulldozers are also being used. They attract more crowds, he said.

It's an all male show though with women watching the bulldozer acts from the confines of their homes, their faces often veiled as they watch the campaigning through half shuttered windows.

Sultana, who was watching a poll rally in Kanwarsika village here from behind the grills of a window, said, "It is still not very common for women to attend poll rallies. The only way we would know about the campaign is through the loudspeakers. So if there is something interesting happening like this (bulldozers), we watch from the window."



Nuh, which was established as a separate district in 2005, from parts of Gurgaon and Faridabad has three assembly constituencies---Nuh, Fereozepur Jhirka and Punhana.

Congress's Aftab Ahmed is seeking re-election as MLA from Nuh constituency. He is also deputy leader of opposition in the outgoing Haryana Assembly. He is pitted against BJP's Sanjay Singh and INLD's Tahir Hussain.

Tahir is the son of Zakir Hussain, a three time MLA from the constituency and chairperson of the Haryana Waqf board. He recently joined the INLD. Singh is the incumbent MLA from Sohna constituency, 30 km from Nuh.

The BJP has never won from Nuh and the voters here have historically supported Congress and INLD.

Nuh is the only constituency in the Muslim dominated district where BJP has not fielded a Muslim candidate.

As the politics plays out, bulldozer owners are enjoying the spotlight and the fact that their machines are so much in demand - and not just for controversial demolition drives.

Salim, a contractor who owns two bulldozers in Nuh, said his machines are booked whenever there is a campaign in the district.

"Sometimes we volunteer to send machines too if the campaign is of the candidate my family is supporting. I tell the drivers to ensure no one is injured and everybody enjoys the campaign," he said.

His friend Illiyas added that many families in the district prefer owning bulldozers over cars because it generates more income.

"Like taxi owners send their cars in political rallies, we send our vehicles. There is nothing negative about it," he added.

Locals in Nuh - which has been identified as both economically and educationally backward - have been demanding improved infrastructure and the setting up of a university. Besides, chronic water shortages, dilapidated infrastructure, lack of healthcare facilities, and a high unemployment rate dominate the concerns of voters in the district.

Bulldozers first entered the poll lexicon in Uttar Pradesh, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeing in them an affirmation of both his government's "tough on criminals" and "high on development" image.

The Haryana assembly polls are slated to be held on October 5 and the votes will be counted on October 8.