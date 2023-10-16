On Gandhi's visit, Cong releases list of 39 candidates for Mizoram polls

With former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Aizawl on a two-day visit to Mizoram, the Congress on Monday released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Gandhi is in the state to campaign for party candidates ahead of the November 7 assembly polls in the northeastern state.



Zodintluanga Ralte has been fielded from Thorang by the Congress. Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee President Lalsawta has been given the ticket to contest from Aizawl West-III, whereas Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been fielded from Aizawl North-I.



Lalrindika Ralte has been fielded from Hachhek, while Lalhmingthanga Sailo will contest from Dampa. Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the ticket to contest from Aizawl North-I.



The Congress leader is scheduled to take a padayatra to Raj Bhavan and address a rally near the governor's house after the march's conclusion. Gandhi will also address a press conference before his departure on October 18.



The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have released their lists of candidates. The MNF will contest all 40 seats, with Zoramthanga standing for re-election in his current constituency, Aizawl East-I. The MNF's candidate list features two women and 15 new faces.



Earlier, Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Ronald Sapa Tlau, who is also the chief spokesman for the MPCC, alleged that the election dates for the forthcoming assembly polls had been advanced by over a month to curtail the rising popularity of the Congress party in Mizoram.



Elections for the Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3 in a single phase. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3. The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

(With agency inputs)