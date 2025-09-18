Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Who is ECI shielding?: Kharge questions after Rahul's voter deletion charge

Who is ECI shielding?: Kharge questions after Rahul's voter deletion charge

Kharge asked who the EC has been shielding to allow for alleged vote theft, asked if the BJP is 'hollowing' out institutions meant to protect democracy

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

CID probing the Aland AC voter deletion case, wrote 18 letters to ECISVEEP in 18 months, but ECI has stone-walled critical information necessary to track the culprits: Kharge said | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of the poll body "shielding" certain people who are trying to delete votes of real voters, as he hailed party leader Rahul Gandhi for "thoroughly exposing mass vote deletion" in Karnataka's Aland constituency.

"CID probing the Aland AC voter deletion case, wrote 18 letters to ECISVEEP in 18 months, but ECI has stone-walled critical information necessary to track the culprits. Armed with concrete proof, Rahul Gandhi has thoroughly exposed the mass vote deletion in Aland Assembly in Karnataka," Kharge posted on X.

Raising three questions, Kharge asked who the poll body has been shielding to allow for alleged vote theft, asked if the Bharatiya Janata Party is "hollowing" out institutions meant to protect democracy and if the democracy itself could afford a system where a "Vote Chori Factory" is dismantling the electoral system.

 

"Who is the ECI shielding? Is BJP hollowing out the very Institutions meant to protect our Democracy? Can we afford a Democracy where the Electoral System is being dismantled by a Vote Chori Factory?" Kharge posted.

Senior party leader Ashok Gehlot also highlighted the example of a Godabai, who had her name deleted along with 12 others after a fake login was created.

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Over half voters in most states may not have documents in SIR: EC officials

Supreme Court, SC

Will scrap SIR if illegality found in methodology, says Supreme Court

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

EC should have probed instead of using offensive words for Rahul: Ex-CEC

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Centre appoints Pawan Kumar Sharma as Deputy Election Commissioner

Vote, Voter, Voting

Kerala Election Commission to meet political parties on SIR of voter lists

"A woman whose name is Godabai. Someone created a fake login and deleted 12 voters, and there was an attempt to delete even more--but this attempt was stopped. Godabai, naturally, has no knowledge of this," Gehlot said.

"These are the mobile numbers that were used to delete people from the voter list. These numbers are not from Karnataka. These numbers are from different states," he added.

Earlier in a press conference at Congress headquarters, the party leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that he is "getting help" from people who are working for the Election Commission of India (ECI) in uncovering alleged vote fraud in the country.

We have started getting help from inside the Election Commission. I am making it clear that we are now getting information from inside the Election Commission, this was not happening before, but now we are getting information from inside Election Commission, and this is not going to stop. India's people will not accept this. Once the youth comes to know that vote chori is happening then their power will come," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

He also alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors" and is fully aware of how fraud is happening in deleting and adding fake voters in the voter list.

"In election after election, someone, some group of people have been systematically targeting voters for deletions across India. Different communities, mainly who are voting for opposition, Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, minorities are specifically targeted who vote for the Opposition. We had heard this many times, and now we found 100 per cent proof of it. I am not going to say anything on this stage that is not backed up by 100 per cent proof," the LoP said.

The Election Commission has dismissed all allegations made by Congress leader, mentioning that no voter's name can be deleted by a member of the public through online means.

"Allegations made by Rahul Gandhi are incorrect and baseless. No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Rahul Gandhi," the ECI said in a statement.

The poll panel asserted that no deletion can take place without giving an opportunity of being heard to the affected person.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi

PM Modi rolls out Rs 40,000 cr projects in Bihar, announces GST relief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Terminal Building at Purnea Airport. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary

Oppn can't digest Bihar's development: PM Modi slams RJD, Cong in Purnea

Congress, Congress flag

Uttarakhand Congress seeks CBI probe into land allotment to Ramdev's aide

amit khare

Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

JP Nadda, Nadda

With 140 mn memberships, BJP is world's largest political party: Nadda

Topics : Election Commission of India Rahul Gandhi Election Commission mallikarjun kharge Karnataka BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon