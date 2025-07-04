Why Bihar's voter list update has sparked fears of disenfranchisement

An update of Bihar’s voter rolls, launched just months before the state’s Assembly elections , has triggered a fierce political debate. The Election Commission’s (EC) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls has raised alarms about possible mass deletion of legitimate voters, especially among the poor and marginalised, and has drawn sharp opposition from major political parties.

What is the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

The EC began the special revision on June 24, involving door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The aim is to add new eligible voters and remove ineligible names. This is the first such comprehensive revision since 2003.

The process will proceed in four stages: June 25–July 3: Enumeration forms printed and distributed Until July 25: Collection of filled forms August 1: Draft rolls released September 30: Final electoral roll to be published Enumeration forms printed and distributedCollection of filled formsDraft rolls releasedFinal electoral roll to be published Why did the EC announce this revision just before elections? The EC cites several reasons: -Migration and urbanisation have outdated voter records -Deaths of voters remain unrecorded -Concerns over illegal immigrants on rolls -Constitutional obligation to ensure only Indian citizens vote The commission insists this update is critical for electoral integrity.

Why are political parties protesting the revision process? Opposition parties including the RJD, CPI-ML, and Congress have voiced strong opposition. At a June 27 press conference, leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Pawan Khera, and Dipankar Bhattacharya labelled the timing “impractical” and expressed suspicion over the motive. They warned that conducting the exercise amid monsoons and floods could lead to exclusion of marginalised communities. Tejashwi Yadav told NDTV, “Now elections are to be held in November… the EC has to make a new list… of 8 crore people… in just 25 days. And that too when 73 per cent of the state is affected by floods.”

What are the fears around disenfranchisement and document proof? Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said the process risks excluding up to 20 million voters, especially from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, migrant groups, and poor households — many of whom may lack proper documentation. Singhvi noted that affected voters may not have recourse, as courts avoid intervening during an active election process. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "After the PM's 'notebandi' of November 2016 destroyed our economy, ECI's 'VOTE-Bandi'… will destroy our democracy."

What documents are being demanded to prove voter eligibility? Voters on the 2003 electoral roll only need to provide that entry. Others must provide proof from a list of 11 documents, depending on date of birth: -Born before July 1, 1987: Own date/place of birth -Between July 1, 1987 – December 2, 2004: Own and one parent’s date/place -After December 2, 2004: Own and both parents’ date/place Accepted documents include government IDs, bank/LIC records, board mark sheets, birth certificates, domicile certificates, land or housing documents, and NRC-related papers. What has the Election Commission said in its defence? The EC has stated:

-It is fulfilling its constitutional duty, not targeting anyone -There is no intent to disenfranchise genuine voters -BLOs are instructed to assist vulnerable groups including the elderly and poor -Political parties are invited to monitor and report anomalies Could this process echo the Assam NRC fallout? Experts warn of a repeat of the 2019 NRC exercise in Assam, where lack of documentation led to the exclusion of many poor and marginalised citizens. In Bihar, with high migration and illiteracy, the fear is that thousands may be dropped from rolls — intentionally or by error.