Dipankar Bhattacharya accuses Nitish govt of crime, corruption, communalism

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has charged the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar with serving its people a cocktail of crime, corruption and communalism, the three Cs on which the Chief Minister had promised not to compromise.

In an interview with PTI here, the Left leader described as scary the situation in the state, where the longest serving Chief Minister claims to have ended jungle raj that allegedly prevailed under the rule of RJD, an ally of the CPI(ML)-L.

Nitish ji used to say that he would never compromise on the three Cs crime, corruption, and communalism after joining hands with the BJP. But his rule displays not just a compromise, but a cocktail of the three Cs, alleged Bhattacharya.

"It is a scary situation in the state, which seems to be run by a nexus between criminal gangs, politicians, and the police. They form a coalition that rules Bihar, and not the NDA. "Shootouts, reminding one of Bollywood crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur, have occurred at places like a hospital in Patna," he claimed, referring to the killing of Chandan Mishra in the upscale Paras hospital in Patna in broad daylight, and where the faces of criminals were caught on CCTV. Bhattacharya, however, dismisses apprehensions that the RJD's track record on law and order, while in power a decade and a half ago, impeded the INDIA bloc's prospects in the poll-bound state.