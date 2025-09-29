Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Amit Shah relying on 'vote chori, vote revdi' to win in Bihar: Congress

Amit Shah relying on 'vote chori, vote revdi' to win in Bihar: Congress

Shah hopes VC plus VR will deliver victory, but Bihar's politically aware voters will thwart it. The Mahagatbandhan will shake Bihar, with the first tremor felt in New Delhi, Ramesh added

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
His remarks came after Amit Shah on Saturday charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies such as RJD president Lalu Prasad of trying to "secure voting rights for infiltrators" (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With Home Minister Amit Shah urging people to ensure NDA victory in more than 160 seats in Bihar, the Congress on Monday said he is hoping that "VC (vote chori) plus VR (vote revdi)" will bring about this outcome.

It asserted that the politically conscious people of Bihar will defeat these "machinations".

In an X post, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said that in education, VC stands for Vice Chancellor; in the world of start-ups, VC stands for Venture Capital and in the military, VC is Vir Chakra. "But now there is a new kind of VC that is defining our politics --? vote chori (vote theft)," he wrote.

"And the sutradhar (director) has already unveiled the target for VC in Bihar. The Union Home Minister has confidently declared that the NDA will get more than 160 seats out of 243," Ramesh said on X.

"He is hoping that VC plus VR (vote revdi, or vote doles) will bring about this outcome. The politically most conscious people of Bihar will defeat these machinations," he said.

"It will be the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. And the first place the tremor will be felt is in New Delhi," Ramesh added.

His remarks came after Amit Shah on Saturday charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies such as RJD president Lalu Prasad of trying to "secure voting rights for infiltrators".

"I promise you that each and every infiltrator will be driven out of Bihar if the NDA wins with a two-third majority, with a tally of 160-plus seats," the Union home minister said in Bihar's Araria.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the polls for the 243-seat Bihar assembly soon.

Shah noted that the party had done well in the region in the last assembly polls, but added, "You must strive to do better this time. Only then can the target of 160-plus be achieved".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

The generation that could light the political fuse in Bihar's old order

EC to deploy 470 observers for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, bypolls

BJP appoints 'special 45' leaders for Bihar Assembly election battle

PM doing 'vote revdi' with 'vote chori', says Cong on Bihar women aid

₹10,000 direct transfer for 7.5 mn women as PM Modi launches Bihar scheme

Topics :Amit ShahBihar Elections 2025Jairam RameshCongressBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story