Amit Shah relying on 'vote chori, vote revdi' to win in Bihar: Congress

With Home Minister Amit Shah urging people to ensure NDA victory in more than 160 seats in Bihar, the Congress on Monday said he is hoping that "VC (vote chori) plus VR (vote revdi)" will bring about this outcome.

It asserted that the politically conscious people of Bihar will defeat these "machinations".

In an X post, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said that in education, VC stands for Vice Chancellor; in the world of start-ups, VC stands for Venture Capital and in the military, VC is Vir Chakra. "But now there is a new kind of VC that is defining our politics --? vote chori (vote theft)," he wrote.

"And the sutradhar (director) has already unveiled the target for VC in Bihar. The Union Home Minister has confidently declared that the NDA will get more than 160 seats out of 243," Ramesh said on X. "He is hoping that VC plus VR (vote revdi, or vote doles) will bring about this outcome. The politically most conscious people of Bihar will defeat these machinations," he said. "It will be the Mahagatbandhan in Bihar. And the first place the tremor will be felt is in New Delhi," Ramesh added. His remarks came after Amit Shah on Saturday charged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his allies such as RJD president Lalu Prasad of trying to "secure voting rights for infiltrators".