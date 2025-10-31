Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Six key seats that may tilt the final result

As the 2025 Bihar elections draw closer, let’s take a look at the key constituencies that could make or break the contest. The state, with 243 assembly seats, will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

Amid high-stakes campaigning, major parties and alliances are gearing up for a neck-and-neck battle. Speculation is rife over whether long-serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will return, or if Bihar will choose a new leadership. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate, casting doubt over Kumar’s comeback. On the other hand, the opposition INDIA bloc has named Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face.

As political temperatures rise, several constituencies are expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome. Here are six key constituencies to watch in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025: 1. Raghopur (Vaishali district) Raghopur, in Vaishali district, is the seat of Tejashwi Yadav. It has been a stronghold of his family, with both his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, having represented it earlier. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav, a locally rooted leader who blends political experience with an agrarian background. If Tejashwi loses Raghopur, it would be seen as a major setback for the RJD and could signal a change in the political landscape in Bihar.

2. Mahua (Vaishali district) ALSO READ: Tejashwi accuses NDA of exploiting Bihar, urges voters to 'drive them out' Mahua, which is near Vaishali, has also come to the spotlight as Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi's estranged brother, is contesting after floating his own political outfit. Tej Pratap, who was disowned by his family and the RJD, will look to make strong inroads into a constituency which has a strong Yadav population, along with many Scheduled Caste and Muslim voters. He will be up against sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh. 3. Lakhisarai (Munger region) Lakhisarai is the home seat of BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha. It has long been a safe seat for the NDA. The area’s voters mainly include OBCs, Yadavs, and Bhumihars. If the BJP wins here again, it will prove that its support in rural Bihar remains solid. Sinha is likely to be challenged by Jan Suraaj's Suraj Kumar.

4. Patna Sahib (Urban Patna) Patna Sahib, in the state capital, is one of the most important urban constituencies. The seat has been with the BJP for years and is seen as a test of its popularity among city voters, professionals, youth, and the middle class. Winning here would strengthen the BJP’s image in urban Bihar, while a loss could hint at changing moods in the capital. BJP's Ratnesh Kushwaha will be contesting from the Patna Sahib seat. He will be up against Congress leader Shashant Shekhar. 5. Tarapur (Munger district) Over the decades, Tarapur has seen a diverse political representation, with the Congress winning five times from this seat, while the Janata Dal (United) has secured victory six times. Meanwhile, the RJD has claimed the seat thrice. However, this time it is being seen as a BJP stronghold, with senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary contesting from his family’s ancestral area, making it a high-stakes battle. Coudhary will be up against RJD’s Arun Kumar.