Rahul Gandhi says he wants 'made in Bihar', not 'made in China' on phones

At a joint rally with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi slammed PM Modi for policies that made India 'depend' on Made in China products

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/PTI)
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kicked off his campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections with Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crippling small businesses through demonetisation and the goods and services tax (GST).
 
Addressing a joint election rally, Gandhi said, "Tell me what is written on the back of your phone. Made in China. Narendra Modi ji has destroyed all the small businesses by implementing demonetisation and GST. Wherever you look, it is made in China. We say that it should not be made in China, it should be made in Bihar."
 
The Congress MP said the focus should be on creating jobs for Bihar’s youth by promoting local manufacturing. “Mobiles, shirts, pants, all these should be made in Bihar and the youth of Bihar should get employment in those factories. We want such a Bihar,” he said.   
 

Rahul Gandhi slams CM Nitish Kumar

 
Rahul Gandhi also took aim at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that while Kumar is the face of the NDA government in the state, the real power lies with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
 
“Nitish ji's face is being used. The remote control is in the hands of the BJP. You should not think that the voice of the most backward people is heard there,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.
 
He accused the BJP of having no concern for social justice, saying, “Around 3-4 people control it. The BJP controls it. They have the remote controller in their hands, and they have nothing to do with social justice.... BJP is against social justice. They do not want it.”
 

Tejashwi promises jobs, vows to end migration

 
Earlier in the rally, Tejashwi Yadav criticised the ruling NDA government, saying it had presided over the “highest unemployment, inflation and migration” in Bihar.
 
He pledged that if the Mahagathbandhan came to power, it would make Bihar “crime free” and ensure that every family in the state had at least one member in a government job. “As soon as our government is formed, a law will be passed to provide a government job to every state household,” Yadav said.   
 

Bihar elections 2025: Key political alliances in fray

 
The upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections are set to witness a dual contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.
 
The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) [JDU], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPI-ML], Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM], and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
 
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, making its electoral debut, has announced plans to contest all 243 Assembly seats in the state.
 
The Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results to be declared on November 14.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

