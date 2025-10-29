Nearly 74.2 million people in Bihar are expected to exercise their voting rights on November 6 and 11 to elect a new government in the state that boasts a population of over 120 million. Infamous for lack of development, corruption, crime, and constant political upheavals, Bihar is seeing a refreshed narrative in the run-up to the elections from all political parties. However, the first-time voters, mostly students, are seeing through this facade of slogans and promises. They are seeking change. Business Standard spoke to students to understand their views on the current government, social welfare schemes, and expectations from the next government.

The youth have highlighted the state’s ground-level struggles and deep-rooted caste system. While most students are aware of the government’s various schemes, many do not endorse the culture of freebies. The current crop of students and young professionals has only heard the stories of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar under the rule of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Yet, the stories are enough to sway them away from RJD. Strong views against RJD For many, RJD still evokes memories of lawlessness and unemployment. Most students find Tejashwi Yadav -led RJD unimpressive. Jungle raj, corruption, and poor governance are among the top issues students cite, and they don't see RJD returning to power.

ALSO READ: INDIA bloc manifesto a commitment, promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi Twenty-three-year-old Muzaffarpur resident Shivani Verma said, “I judge a party by its leader, and I am not impressed by how Tejashwi Yadav presents himself”. “I grew up hearing stories of Bihar under RJD. The ‘Jungle Raj’ still haunts us. There were no jobs, no vacancies, no growth, the struggles our parents faced, and I don’t want them repeated. There’s already a shortage of jobs. We don’t want a caste-biased government giving opportunities to only one group. RJD is very caste-specific," she added. Tejashwi Yadav was announced as the chief minister candidate of the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan on Thursday. RJD will contest on 143 seats in the elections.

Aditya Raj, 21, a student and small business owner, said, “RJD should never come to power. The crime rate will skyrocket.” Acknowledging Bihar’s high crime rate, he added, “Under RJD, criminals feel they can escape strict action by paying a certain amount.” However, not everyone seems to be against RJD. Hajipur-based Prabhat Raj, 19, who travels daily to Patna for college, defended RJD: “Tejashwi Yadav identifies real issues instead of far-fetched stories. As health minister, he expanded the reach of government hospitals. Earlier, doctors prescribed medicines which were not available in stores; under RJD, that changed. The party works toward growth. If they’ve done this much already, they can do more. I believe RJD should get a chance.”

Schemes and benefits Many students acknowledged Nitish Kumar ’s welfare programmes, especially for youth and women. Ahead of the elections, the Nitish Kumar government announced schemes to boost youth employment and education. Over 10 million women received ₹10,000 each under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana; competitive exam fee has been capped at ₹100 for prelims, and the mains exam is now free; interest-free Student Credit Card loans were announced with extended repayment periods of 7-10 years. Shivani, who is pursuing her PGDM, said that the extension of the loan repayment tenure is "very helpful." Echoing similar views, Prabhat said, "Both my sister and I avail of the benefits of the student credit card scheme. Initially, the time period seemed small, but now it has been expanded, so it has helped a lot. Even if I don't get a job and start a business, my loan will be managed since I’ll be paying taxes to the government."

Aditya said that a strong partnership between the state and central government will be crucial for Bihar's growth. Aditya, who has availed of loans for his disposable cups and plates business under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), praised the scheme for providing collateral-free loans to small and micro enterprises. Concerns over electricity, employment, and safety While several students highlighted the benefits of smart meters and free electricity up to 125 units, some pointed out gaps in these schemes. Achyut Kumar, 23, an alumnus of Patna Commerce College, noted that power cuts have increased in residential areas and shops since electricity was made free.

Prabhat observed a similar trend in Hajipur. "Out of 24 hours, we get electricity for 11-14 hours at most, often in long intervals. Before the scheme, electricity was available for at least 18 hours; power cuts happened only during major issues," he said. ALSO READ: The Lalu-Nitish story: From Mandal brothers to fierce political rivals Patna-based NEET aspirant Sankalp Gupta said, "The middle class benefits from smart meters, but people know these freebies are election-driven." Other concerns include a lack of opportunities, deep-rooted caste biases, and rising crime rates. "Safety is a key issue, not just for women but in general," said Tulika Ambastha, 18, a first-year student at Patna Women's College, adding she often worries for her safety while commuting.

Achyut added, "Placements are rare in top colleges for non-medical or engineering courses. Even when a few employers come on board, initial salaries are ₹10,000-15,000. Eventually, we have to move to metros like Delhi or Bengaluru for a better lifestyle." Khushi Kumari, 20, a final-year student at Patna Women's College, said, "We mostly have to find jobs on our own after finishing courses. College placements are uncommon." Corruption, caste bias, and uneven development These first-time voters feel that corruption is the reason for the state's stunted growth. Dealing with poor electricity and sewage in Hajipur, Prabhat said, "Funds allocated to cities often reach only a small portion due to multiple layers and corruption. The sewage system in Hajipur is poor. If it rains for five hours, massive waterlogging disrupts daily life. Someone has to intervene manually, or it remains stagnant".

Casteism remains deeply rooted in Bihar’s administration and society. Aditya said, “Whether it’s jobs, land dealings, or government work, caste matters everywhere. If a person shares the official’s caste, approvals are easier. Otherwise, bribes often become necessary. Even promotions in government jobs are tougher for people from other castes." A 2018 Azim Premji University study found that 57 per cent of Bihar voters prefer leaders from their own caste. Aditya also noted uneven development: “The government has made progress, but there are loopholes. Development is concentrated in premium areas. For instance, in Patna, Ashiyana, Dak Bungalow, and Boring Road are well-developed, but areas like Danapur, Digha, and Maner lag.”

Hope for change: Jan Suraaj finds resonance While many students acknowledged that the Nitish Kumar-led government put Bihar on a growth path, they believe it’s time for new-age parties like Jan Suraaj. “A monopoly has been created, and it needs to go,” said Himanshu Bhardwaj, 20, a student at St. Xavier’s College of Management and Technology. “Election promises should be fulfilled, and leaders must have a clear understanding of ground reality before claiming development”, he added. ALSO READ: Prashant Kishor says will not contest Bihar polls, will focus on party work Most students preferred Jan Suraaj but doubted its chances of forming a government.

Kankarbagh resident Samir Kumar, 21, said, “Many want to give Jan Suraaj a chance, but it may only split votes this time. Currently, only internet-savvy people know the party well enough to vote for it. Once it becomes a household name, it could perform better in future elections.” “I like the vision of Jan Suraaj’s leader (Prashant Kishor). I’ve heard some speeches and want to support the party, but I’m unsure if they can form the government this time," said Shivani. A recent NDTV report estimates Jan Suraaj has only a 5 per cent chance of winning, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (45 per cent) and Mahagathbandhan (40 per cent) are in a close contest, with NDA slightly ahead.

Should liquor ban stay? In 2016, the Nitish Kumar government banned liquor across Bihar. He said that the ban would reduce crime against women, which would uphold higher moral values in society. However, Jan Suraaj has pledged to end the ban within an hour of coming to power, calling it an economic failure that fueled corruption and revenue loss. Aditya opposed revoking the ban: “As an employer, I’ve seen workers spend 90 per cent of their wages on alcohol, leaving only 10 per cent for their families. Complaints came to me, but there was little we could do. After the ban, the situation improved significantly.”