Raghopur Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins

Raghopur elections results: Get the latest updates on Raghopur Assembly election results 2025 -- key candidates, vote share, winner and coverage of polling trends

Raghopur constituency is located in the Vaishali district of Bihar. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am today. According to the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, officials first took up the postal ballots, after which the counting of votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) started.
 

Bihar Assembly elections 2025

 
With the counting of votes having started at 8 am today, all eyes are on the results that will decide whether the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power in Bihar or if the Mahagathbandhan can stage a comeback.
 
The Bihar Assembly election 2025 concluded after two phases of polling across all 243 constituencies -- held on November 6 and November 11. The contest witnessed high voter engagement, with a 65.08 per cent turnout in the first phase and 68.76 per cent in the second.
 
According to the final electoral rolls, Bihar has 74.2 million registered voters, including 39.2 million men and 35 million women.

Raghopur Assembly seat

 
Raghopur constituency is located in the Vaishali district of Bihar. It voted in the first phase of the elections on November 6.
 
The seat has been a traditional stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). It was earlier represented by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, while Tejashwi Yadav has held the seat since 2015.
 
In the 2020 Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) secured a decisive win by a margin of 38,174 votes, polling 97,404 votes against Satish Kumar (BJP) who received 59,230 votes. In the 2015 elections, Yadav had also defeated Satish Kumar by a margin of 22,733 votes.  ALSO READ | Alinagar Assembly election results: Will Maithili Thakur win from the seat?

Raghopur constituency: Key candidates

 
The Raghopur seat saw a triangular contest between Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Satish Kumar (BJP) and Chanchal Singh (Jan Suraaj Party).
 
As the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav banked on promises of employment and welfare. During the release of his alliance’s manifesto, he pledged to introduce a law guaranteeing one government job per family, with recruitment starting within 20 months.
 
Raghopur, dominated by the Yadav community, has largely remained loyal to the RJD since Lalu Prasad’s victory in 1995, except for a brief period between 2010 and 2015 when the JD(U) held the seat.  ALSO READ | Patna Sahib Assembly election results 2025: Counting of votes begins

Bihar Assembly elections 2025: What did exit polls say?

 
Exit polls largely predict an NDA victory, suggesting the alliance would retain power with a comfortable majority. However, most surveys indicated a poor performance by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which is expected to win only 0-5 seats.
 
The seat projections from key agencies are as follows:

Bhaskar

NDA: 145-160
Mahagathbandhan: 73-91
Others: 5-10

Chanakya

NDA: 130-138
Mahagathbandhan: 100-108
Others: 3-5

Matrize

NDA: 147-167
Mahagathbandhan 70-90
Others: 2-10

People's Pulse

NDA: 133-159
Mahagathbandhan: 75-101
Others: 2-13

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

