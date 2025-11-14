2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
Folk singer Maithili Thakur is poised to make history in Bihar’s elections and may become the youngest MLA in the state's history. At just 25, Thakur, a celebrated Maithili and Bhojpuri singer, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in October and was fielded from Alinagar constituency.
Counting is currently underway, and trends at 1 pm show Thakur leading with over 8,000 votes against Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJDs) Binod Mishra, who has secured 28,346 votes.
Her transition from celebrated folk singer to political contender underscores the BJP’s strategy to connect with young voters in Mithilanchal. Trained in Hindustani classical music by her father, Thakur has spent years mastering Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi folk traditions, often performing alongside her brothers.
With millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, she enjoys broad, cross-community appeal, which the BJP hopes to capitalise on in Alinagar. Her sustained popularity and strong digital presence have given her a distinct advantage in the contest.
Tauseef Alam became Bihar’s youngest MLA when he was first elected in February 2005 from the Bahadurganj constituency as an independent candidate at the age of 26. However, the President's rule was imposed in the state soon after. Later that year, he contested again on a Congress ticket and retained his seat till 2020. This year, he is contesting on an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) ticket, trying to reclaim the seat.
Shreyasi Singh, representing the BJP, became Bihar’s youngest woman MLA at the age of 30 when she won the Jamui constituency in the 2020 Assembly elections. She is contesting from the same seat again this year.
Besides Maithili Thakur, other young candidates in this year's elections include Janata Dal (United) candidate Ravina Kushwaha (27) from Bibhutipur, RJD’s Shiwani Shukla (28) from Lalganj, Congress' Navin Kumar (25) from Bathnaha, Deepu Singh (28) from Sandesh, and Ravi Ranjan (29) from Ashthawan.
