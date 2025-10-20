Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Assembly polls: Congress names 6 more candidates, total reaches 60

Bihar Assembly polls: Congress names 6 more candidates, total reaches 60

Chinks in the INDIA bloc's armour became all too obvious on Sunday in poll-bound Bihar, where disgruntled aspirants in the RJD and the Congress had a field day charging the leadership

Congress flag
The last day for filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase is Monday (photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Monday released another list of six candidates for the Bihar Assembly polls, taking the total number of candidates announced by the party to 60.

The Congress' list was announced post-midnight, even as a formal seat-sharing deal has alluded the Mahagathbandhan with the RJD and the Congress, the two main constituents of the alliance, unable to reach an understanding.

According to the list of six candidates, the Congress fielded Surendra Prasad Kushwaha from Valmiki Nagar, Abidur Rehman from Araria, Jalil Mastan from Amour, Tauquir Alam from Barari, Praveen Singh Kushwaha from Kahalgaon and Vinod Chaudhary from Sikandra (SC).

Chinks in the INDIA bloc's armour became all too obvious on Sunday in poll-bound Bihar, where disgruntled aspirants in the RJD and the Congress had a field day charging the leadership with having put tickets up for sale.

The last day for filing of nomination papers for the second and final phase is Monday.

The Congress and the RJD have continued to disburse party symbols.

The Congress on Thursday had released its first list of 48 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, fielding its state unit chief Rajesh Ram from Kutumba seat and CLP leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan from Kadwa.

Then on Friday, the party fielded Rishi Mishra from Jale, in a one-off announcement.

On Saturday, the party released a list of five candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar polls: With a day left for nominations, INDIA bloc looks unsettled

Bihar election 2025: Will voters end the state's decade-long liquor ban?

Bihar at takeoff stage… industrialisation next: JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha

EC reactivates its economic intelligence panel after six-year gap

PM Modi to launch Bihar election campaign on Oct 24 with two rallies

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025BiharBihar Assembly Elections Indian National CongressCongress

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story