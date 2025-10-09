Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar Congress finalises poll seats, candidates to be announced soon

Bihar Congress finalises poll seats, candidates to be announced soon

Party state chief said the Congress central election committee has also approved the list of candidates, and a formal announcement will be made 'in a day or two'

Rajesh Kumar
Rakesh Kumar refused to divulge further details, saying 'we are to accommodate some new entrants in the INDIA bloc' | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar on Thursday claimed that the party has finalised the seats it will be contesting in the upcoming assembly polls and claimed that consent has been received from "alliance partners".

Talking to reporters here upon his return from Delhi, Kumar said the Congress central election committee has also approved the list of candidates, and a formal announcement will be made "in a day or two."  "Decks have been cleared. We had identified the seats after talks with alliance partners. The names of candidates we proposed have been approved by the central election committee", the BPCC chief said.

He, however, refused to divulge further details, saying "we are to accommodate some new entrants in the INDIA bloc. The process is in the final stages. In a day or two, we will be through and come up with a formal announcement".

The INDIA bloc in Bihar is helmed by the RJD and includes three Left parties CPI(ML) Liberation, CPI and CPI(M), all of which had contested the last assembly polls together.

Former state minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP), which joined the opposition coalition during last year's Lok Sabha elections, is also part of the bloc, in addition to the Congress.

The alliance is also expected to bring on board Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) headed by former Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

In the 2020 polls, the Congress had contested 70 of the 243 seats in the state assembly, winning 19 of these. Leaders like AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru have been indicating that "sacrifices" may be made this time to accommodate newer allies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Don't misuse AI-based tools in Bihar poll campaigning: EC to parties

Liquor ban to land ceilings: Bihar's reform story resurfaces before polls

Bihar elections 2025: How the 2000 Jharkhand split reshaped Bihar's economy

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Check phase-wise constituency list here

Bihar election dates announced: Polling on Nov 6, 11, result on Nov 14

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025BiharCongressIndian National Congress

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story