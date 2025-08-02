Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / 'My name missing too': Tejashwi Yadav slams EC over 6.5 mn voter deletions

'My name missing too': Tejashwi Yadav slams EC over 6.5 mn voter deletions

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav alleges 6.5 million names removed from Bihar voter list; says even his name missing, seeks booth-wise data from EC and SC intervention over lack of transparency

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the Election Commission has deleted names of around 6.5 million voters from the electoral rolls in Bihar — nearly 8.5 per cent of the total voters — without providing enough information to trace them. He added that even his own name is missing from the list, raising serious questions about the transparency of the process.
 
“My name is not there in the electoral roll. How will I contest the elections?” Yadav said, while showing his phone as proof.
 
He said that the lists shared by the Election Commission do not contain vital details like addresses, booth numbers, or EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers of the deleted voters. This, he alleged, has made it impossible to identify whose names have been removed.
 
 
“Almost 20,000-30,000 names have been removed from every assembly constituency. A total of around 6.5 million voters, or about 8.5 per cent of the total, have had their names removed from the list."
 
He further added, "Whenever the Election Commission issued an advertisement, it would mention that many people had shifted, many were deceased, and many had duplicate names... But in the list provided to us by the Election Commission, they have cleverly not given the address of any voter, no booth number, and no EPIC number, so that we cannot find out whose names have been removed from the voter list,” he said.

Also Read

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Decline in registered voters in Bihar by around 6.5 million: Draft SIR

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

EC releases Bihar draft rolls: Here's how to check your voter status

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

'We have proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges EC involved in 'vote chori' for BJP

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

EC to release Bihar draft electoral rolls today amid exclusion concerns

Nitish Kumar

Bihar polls in sight, Nitish Kumar announces hike for ASHA, Mamta workers

 

Calls for EC accountability, seeks SC intervention

 
The RJD leader demanded that the Election Commission publicly release booth-wise details of the voters who have been removed. He also urged the Supreme Court to step in and take cognisance of the issue. “We demand that the Election Commission (EC) address the issue of removed voters in the show cause notice, providing booth-wise details publicly. When transparency is not ensured, we demand that the draft electoral date be extended until this is resolved. We further demand that the Supreme Court (SC) take cognisance of this issue from the EC,” he said.
 

EC responds: Claims and objections open for a month

 
On Friday, the Election Commission released the draft voter list for Bihar, following a special intensive revision (SIR) drive. The EC said the public and political parties have one month to file claims and objections and assured that no name would be removed without a valid reason.
 
“The draft voter list has been released today in Bihar. One-month period for claims and objections begins; draft list shared with political parties. Still a full one month to get names added. No name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason,” the EC said in a post on X.
 
According to the EC, more than 72.4 million electors in Bihar filled the Enumeration Forms and were included in the draft electoral roll.
 
From August 1 to September 1, any individual or political party can file claims or objections regarding additions or deletions to the list by submitting the prescribed form to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish Kumar doubles pay for school, health workers ahead of Bihar polls

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Draft Bihar poll roll not final list, clarifies Election Commision

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Bihar electoral roll: EC receives enumeration forms from 91.69% of voters

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

EC's refusal to accept Aadhaar as voter ID in Bihar is 'absurd': ADR

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi warns EC over voter list changes: 'We are coming for you'

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Tejashwi Yadav rjd BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon