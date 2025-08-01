Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / EC releases Bihar draft rolls: Here's how to check your voter status

EC releases Bihar draft rolls: Here's how to check your voter status

The Election Commission has published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar after a month-long revision drive; voters can file claims or objections until September 1 and check names online

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting
The EC has also opened the window for “claims and objections” until September 1. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission (EC) on Friday released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar following a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The revision was carried out in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
Although the EC has not published a compiled list, voters can verify if their names are on the draft rolls by visiting the commission’s official website. 
According to the EC, before the SIR exercise began in June, Bihar had 79.3 million registered voters. However, the total number of voters in the newly published draft list has not been disclosed yet.     
 

Bihar SIR: Claims, objections window open until Sept 1

With the publication of the draft rolls, the EC has also opened the window for “claims and objections”. This process will continue until September 1. 
During this time, voters who find that their names have been wrongly deleted or have any issues with the list can file complaints and request corrections from the relevant authorities.
 

Bihar draft electoral rolls: How to check your name on the voters’ list

Follow these simple steps to check your name in the draft roll:
1. Visit the Chief Electoral Officer’s website at: (https://ceoelection.bihar.gov.in)
2. Scroll down to the ‘Current Updates’ section. Click on “Draft & Final Electoral Roll w.r.t. 01.01.2025”
3. A new page will open
4. Enter the following details:
*Your district
*Assembly constituency
*Select language
*Choose Roll Type as ‘SIR draft roll’
*Fill in the Part Number and Part Name
*Enter the captcha code
5. Submit to view your details
 

Opposition MPs urge Om Birla to allow debate

Several Opposition Members of Parliament, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting a special discussion in the House on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.   
  In their joint letter, the MPs voiced serious concerns over the timing of the revision, which comes just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. “We, the undersigned Members of Parliament representing various Opposition parties, wish to express our deep concern over the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections,” the MPs said in their letter.
 
They added, “This is unprecedented. The Election Commission of India has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing, and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House.”
 
[With agency inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar doubles pay for school, health workers ahead of Bihar polls

Draft Bihar poll roll not final list, clarifies Election Commision

Bihar electoral roll: EC receives enumeration forms from 91.69% of voters

EC's refusal to accept Aadhaar as voter ID in Bihar is 'absurd': ADR

Rahul Gandhi warns EC over voter list changes: 'We are coming for you'

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web ReportsECIvoting

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story