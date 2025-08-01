EC releases Bihar draft rolls: Here's how to check your voter status

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar following a month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The revision was carried out in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Although the EC has not published a compiled list, voters can verify if their names are on the draft rolls by visiting the commission’s official website.

Bihar SIR: Claims, objections window open until Sept 1 With the publication of the draft rolls, the EC has also opened the window for “claims and objections”. This process will continue until September 1. During this time, voters who find that their names have been wrongly deleted or have any issues with the list can file complaints and request corrections from the relevant authorities. Bihar draft electoral rolls: How to check your name on the voters’ list Follow these simple steps to check your name in the draft roll: 1. Visit the Chief Electoral Officer’s website at: (https://ceoelection.bihar.gov.in)

2. Scroll down to the ‘Current Updates’ section. Click on “Draft & Final Electoral Roll w.r.t. 01.01.2025” 3. A new page will open 4. Enter the following details: *Your district *Assembly constituency *Select language *Choose Roll Type as ‘SIR draft roll’ *Fill in the Part Number and Part Name *Enter the captcha code 5. Submit to view your details Opposition MPs urge Om Birla to allow debate ALSO READ: 'We have proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges EC involved in 'vote chori' for BJP Several Opposition Members of Parliament, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting a special discussion in the House on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

In their joint letter, the MPs voiced serious concerns over the timing of the revision, which comes just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. "We, the undersigned Members of Parliament representing various Opposition parties, wish to express our deep concern over the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, especially a few months before the state assembly elections," the MPs said in their letter. They added, "This is unprecedented. The Election Commission of India has indicated that similar exercises will soon be undertaken across the country. Given the widespread apprehension about the transparency, timing, and intent of this process, the matter requires the urgent attention of the House."