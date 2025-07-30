Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / INDIA bloc continues protest against Bihar's SIR, Congress leaders join in

INDIA bloc continues protest against Bihar's SIR, Congress leaders join in

Sonia Gandhi joined the protest, holding the large banner 'SIR-attack on Democracy,' and stood beside her daughter and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi

Protest, Parliament Protest

MPs of the INDIA bloc have been protesting against the voter roll revision on since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 21 both in and outside of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday joined the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc MPs in protesting against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar, and also the "arrest of labourers in BJP-ruled states" while being outside Parliament at Makar Dwar.

Sonia Gandhi joined the protest, holding the large banner 'SIR-attack on Democracy,' and stood beside her daughter and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi. Other leaders like Pramod Tiwari and Manickam Tagore were also present.

The INDIA bloc protest was also joined by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs protesting against the "arrest of labourers in BJP-ruled states." The party has been separately protesting for a few days against the alleged mistreatment of Bengalis in other states, however today, they joined the larger protest while the other MPs held caricature posters criticising the Election Commission (EC).

 

The SIR cartoon portrayed a man labelled "EC" dressed in uniform and shackled, holding what resembles an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine), with a speech bubble saying "YES SIR." The tweet was captioned with a single, sharp hashtag: #SIR, a clear reference to the recent allegations by opposition parties that the ECI is functioning under pressure from the central government, especially in light of developments in Bihar.

MPs of the INDIA bloc have been protesting against the voter roll revision on since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 21 both in and outside of Parliament.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi denies foreign pressure to stop Operation Sindoor offensive

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Jan Aushadhi outlets saved ₹38,000 crore for citizens in 11 years: Govt

J P Nadda, Jagat Prakash Nadda

Op Sindoor debate: Nadda apologises to Kharge over 'mental balance' remark

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah slams Chidambaram for 'clean chit' to Pakistan in Pahalgam attack

Amit Shah, Home Minister

3 terrorists killed in Op Mahadev linked to Pahalgam attack: Amit Shah

Earlier on July 29, multiple leaders, including Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore, Hibi Eden, DMK MP Kanimozhi, JMM MP Mahua Maji, RJD MP Manoj Jha protested in the ongoing rain ahead of the commencement of today's session in Parliament, holding up posters and demanding a halt to the exercise. Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted a cartoon on X, mocking the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the recent controversy over the SIR.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha List of Business for Wednesday states that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's rule in the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur for six months.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Under the motion, the President's rule will be extended till February 13, 2026, after the Parliament's concession.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to protest against 'votes theft' in Bengaluru on Aug 4

Supreme Court, SC

Will step in if there is mass exclusion in Bihar SIR: Supreme Court to EC

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Govt left them on God's will: Priyanka corners Centre over Pahalgam attack

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha sees Question Hour proceed smoothly after 6 days of disruption

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m

PM Modi, Amit Shah to address Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor today

Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament Protest Parliament

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon