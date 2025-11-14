Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj trailing all over, shows ECI data

Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj trailing all over, shows ECI data

Bihar elections 2025: Jan Suraaj positioned itself as a new-age party promising to create more job opportunities in Bihar, but early ECI trends show it will lose

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has led several successful election campaigns, said that no youth in Bihar should have to leave the state to earn a basic living. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:24 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The early result trends for the Bihar Assembly elections appear to mirror the setback predicted by the exit polls. The projections had already dampened expectations for poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s new-age Jan Suraaj Party, with most pollsters estimating a modest performance of just 0–5 seats.

No luck for Jan Suraaj in early result trends

As of 11:00 am on Friday, Jan Suraaj was not leading in any seat, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The counting process for the Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am, with postal ballots counted first, followed by votes cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), according to the ECI guidelines.

Jan Suraaj emerged as a new-age party

Jan Suraaj positioned itself as a new-age party promising to create more job opportunities in Bihar. Speaking to reporters in Konar of the Sasaram assembly constituency on November 11, party founder Kishor, who has led several successful election campaigns, said that no youth in Bihar should have to leave the state to earn a basic living. 
The party was launched with the aim of transforming governance and public life in Bihar, focusing on sectors such as education, healthcare, employment, and administrative transparency. Its village-to-village outreach sought to build a grassroots movement that identified citizens’ needs and developed long-term, community-driven solutions, presenting an alternative model of politics centred on accountability and development.
 
While the party initially gained notable traction among young voters, its popularity appears to have dwindled, as reflected in the early results. 

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly went to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The 2025 elections saw record voter participation, with an overall turnout of 67.13 per cent, making it the highest since 1951. This marks an increase of 9.62 percentage points from the 2020 elections, which recorded a turnout of 57.29 per cent. Phase one registered a turnout of 65.08 per cent, while phase two saw 68.76 per cent of voters cast their ballots. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alinagar Assembly election results: BJP's Maithili Thakur takes early lead

Bihar election results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav falls behind in home turf of Raghopur, shows ECI data

Bihar election results: NDA takes lead in 160 seats, show trends at 11 am

Mokama Assembly election results 2025: Anant Kumar Singh takes early lead

Chapra election result 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav trails BJP's Chhoti Kumari

Topics :Prashant KishorBihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsElection newsBihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story