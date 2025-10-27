From Tejashwi to Maithili Thakur, key faces in Bihar's 2025 election fight

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) under Tejashwi Yadav against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banking on a mix of seasoned leaders and new entrants to broaden its reach. With the Bihar Assembly elections set to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, and counting scheduled for November 14, political battlelines in the state have sharply defined themselves. The contest pits a resurgent(RJD)-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) under Tejashwi Yadav against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banking on a mix of seasoned leaders and new entrants to broaden its reach.

Tejashwi Yadav: Grand Alliance’s CM face

Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the undisputed chief ministerial candidate for the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Even Nitish Kumar, now his rival, had earlier acknowledged Tejashwi's leadership when the two were allies. The RJD, contesting 135 seats as part of a finalised seat-sharing arrangement, has positioned Tejashwi at the forefront of its campaign.

Tejashwi is contesting from his traditional stronghold of Raghopur, seeking a third consecutive term. His performance in the 2020 assembly polls, when the Grand Alliance fell just short of victory, cemented his status as the state's principal opposition leader and the face of Bihar's younger political generation. Samrat Choudhary: BJP's OBC face from Munger Samrat Choudhary represents the BJP's push for a stronger OBC leadership in the state. Contesting from Tarapur constituency in Munger district, a constituency long tied to his family's political legacy, Choudhary's role is seen as pivotal to the BJP's strategy to consolidate its base in central Bihar. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, and mother, Parvati Devi, both served as MLAs from the same region. Incumbent Deputy Chief Minister

Ram Kripal Yadav: BJP veteran takes on RJD strongman Former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav has re-entered the state electoral arena as one of the BJP’s key faces. Fielded from the Danapur seat, on the outskirts of Patna, he faces a high-profile contest against RJD’s Ritlal Yadav, known for his strong local base. The constituency holds symbolic weight—it adjoins Pataliputra, which Ram Kripal represented in the Lok Sabha after defeating Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, in 2014. His return underscores the BJP’s attempt to reclaim backwards-class support in the Patna region. Maithili Thakur: BJP’s cultural outreach in Mithilanchal Folk singer Maithili Thakur, a celebrated performer known for her renditions of Maithili and Bhojpuri music, marks a fresh, high-visibility addition to the BJP’s roster. She joined the party on October 13 and was soon fielded from the Alinagar constituency in the party’s second list of candidates. Her nomination, replacing sitting MLA Mishrilal Yadav, signals the BJP’s outreach to youth and cultural voters in Mithilanchal. Thakur’s rise from musical acclaim to politics adds a celebrity sheen to the party’s campaign.

Mangal Pandey: A steady hand in Siwan Senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey, a former state health minister and one-time Bihar BJP president, has been fielded from Siwan. A known organisational figure and prominent campaigner, Pandey is often seen as a stabilising force within the state unit. Though speculation about his possible future as a chief ministerial face has surfaced, fuelled, interestingly, by Tejashwi Yadav's remarks, the NDA has reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate for 2025. Tej Pratap Yadav: Rebel brother charts his own course Tej Pratap Yadav, elder brother of Tejashwi, enters the fray as the head of his newly floated Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), formed after his expulsion from the RJD earlier this year for what the party termed "irresponsible behaviour." Contesting from Mahua in Vaishali district, where he had won in 2015, Tej Pratap hopes to reclaim his old base under a new banner. His party has announced 21 candidates and forged tie-ups with five smaller regional outfits, including the Vanchit Vikaas Insaan Party and Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha, in an attempt to carve a distinct identity.