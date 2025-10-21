Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Prashant Kishor alleges BJP forced three Jan Suraaj candidates to withdraw

Prashant Kishor alleges BJP forced three Jan Suraaj candidates to withdraw

Prashant Kishor said the three candidates who pulled out were contesting from Danapur, Brahampur, and Gopalganj constituencies

Prashant Kishore, Prashant
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pressuring three Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidates to withdraw their nominations for the Bihar Assembly elections.
 
Speaking at a press conference, Kishor alleged that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was “so scared of losing” that it was using threats to force opposition candidates out of the contest. “Democracy is being murdered. There has been no such precedent in the country,” he said, urging the Election Commission to ensure the safety of candidates.
 
Kishor said the three candidates who pulled out were contesting from Danapur, Brahampur, and Gopalganj constituencies. “The BJP is trying to replicate the Surat model, where its candidate was elected unopposed after others were coerced to withdraw,” he claimed. 
 
He added that the BJP had already faced public backlash for such tactics. “The BJP does not realise that voters punished it across the country for this, and it won just 240 seats though it had claimed it would cross 400 in last year’s Lok Sabha polls,” Kishor said.
 
The Jan Suraaj Party had announced candidates for all 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. Following the withdrawal of three candidates and the close of nominations, it will now contest 240 seats. Prashant Kishor is not contesting the Assembly elections, saying he wants to focus on the party’s larger goals.
 
The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with the results to be announced on November 14. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar polls: RJD fields 143 candidates, Tejashwi to contest from Raghopur

Bihar Assembly polls: Congress names 7 more candidates, total reaches 61

Bihar polls: BJP accuses Mahagathbandhan of 'selling tickets for money'

RJD unveils 143 candidates for Bihar polls, fields Tejashwi from Raghopur

From Lalu to Nitish: Tracing Bihar's politics through caste equation

Topics :Prashant KishorBihar Assembly Elections NDABS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story