Nitish lays foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,433 crore in Barh

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday laid foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 1,433.77 crore in Barh on the outskirts of Patna.

Among the projects are the widening of SH 106 into a four-lane road at Rs 1,065.53 crore, the development of a cremation ground and construction of an electric crematorium near Umanath Temple at Rs 9.05 crore, and the widening of a 45.7-km road from Athmalgola to Mokama Bata Chowk at Rs 249.88 crore.

Also, a bridge will be constructed over the Ghoba river between Hidayatpur and Manjhauli in Bakhtiyarpur at Rs 11.92 crore, the Umanath Temple complex will be beautified at Rs 67.74 crore, and a drainage system will be built in the sub-division at Rs 29.65 crore, said a statement.