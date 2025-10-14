Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties or candidates without pre-certification

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
The MCMCs will also keep a strict vigil on suspected cases of paid news in the media and take suitable action.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As Bihar prepares for phase one of assembly polls on November 6, the Election Commission has warned that bulk SMSes and audio messages during the 48-hour 'silence period' which starts before the conclusion of voting, is prohibited.

In a note issued on October 9 outlining campaigning restrictions, the poll authority said, political advertisements on any election matter in TV, cable networks, radio, cinema halls, use of bulk SMS/voice messages, audio visual displays in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in the polling area is prohibited.

Separately, in a statement on Tuesday, the EC said it has issued orders on October 9, requiring every registered and national and state political party and every contesting candidate to apply to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for pre-certification of all political advertisements on electronic media, including social media before publication.

MCMCs have been constituted at the district and state levels for pre-certification of political advertisements as per the prescribed guidelines.

No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties or candidates without pre-certification from the respective MCMC, it cautioned.

The MCMCs will also keep a strict vigil on suspected cases of paid news in the media and take suitable action.

Given the penetration of social media in the electoral landscape, candidates have also been instructed to share the details of their authentic social media accounts at the time of filing nomination.

Citing provisions of the electoral law and a subsequent Supreme Court directions, it said political parties should also submit a statement of expenditure incurred on campaigning through internet, including social media websites to the ECI within 75 days of the completion of the assembly elections.

"Such expenditure, among other things, shall include payments made to internet companies and websites for carrying advertisements and also campaign related expenditure on development of content and operational expenditure incurred to maintain their social media accounts," the election watchdog noted.

Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while counting takes place on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NDA to announce candidates for Bihar polls today: State BJP chief

J'khand sets up checkpoints to curb illegal flow of cash, liquor to Bihar

Jan Suraaj to release second list of candidates for Bihar polls today

Premium

NDA's election plan for Bihar: BJP and JD(U) get 101 seats each

Bihar polls: NDA announces seat sharing, BJP and JD(U) get 101 each

Topics :Bihar Elections 2025Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Assembly Elections Election Commission

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story