Bihar polls: Mahila-Youth is new MY formula, says PM Modi in victory speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the NDA’s victory in the Bihar elections, declaring that the “Mahila-Youth” combination was the new “MY formula” that powered the alliance’s win.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi opened his speech with “Jai Chhathi Maiya” and said the people of Bihar had “created a huge stir”, using the local slang “garda uda diya hai”.

“Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also took a swipe at the RJD, saying the “Katta Sarkar” would never return to the state and that voters had chosen development.

“When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in the Bihar elections, the RJD raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar… The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he said. The Prime Minister said the NDA’s performance was the result of its consistent work on the ground. Modi pointed out that while some parties in the past relied on the “MY formula” — referring to Muslim and Yadav voters — for electoral gains, the NDA had created a new, positive version of the acronym: Mahila and Youth. “We are the servants of the people. We keep making the people happy with our hard work, and we have stolen the hearts of the people. And that is why the entire Bihar has said, ‘Phir ek baar NDA Sarkar’,” Modi added.

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "vote theft" campaign, saying the election results were a victory for democracy and for people who believe in India's democratic system.