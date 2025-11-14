Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar polls: Mahila-Youth is new MY formula, says PM Modi in victory speech

Bihar polls: Mahila-Youth is new MY formula, says PM Modi in victory speech

"Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai," the Prime Minister said, addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the celebration of NDAs victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the celebration of NDAs victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the NDA’s victory in the Bihar elections, declaring that the “Mahila-Youth” combination was the new “MY formula” that powered the alliance’s win.
 
Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Modi opened his speech with “Jai Chhathi Maiya” and said the people of Bihar had “created a huge stir”, using the local slang “garda uda diya hai”.
 
“Jai Chhathi Maiya, yeh prachand jeet, atoot vishwas, Bihar ke logo ne bilkul garda uda diya hai,” the Prime Minister said.
 
Modi also took a swipe at the RJD, saying the “Katta Sarkar” would never return to the state and that voters had chosen development.
 
“When I used to speak about Jungle Raj and Katta Sarkar in the Bihar elections, the RJD raised no objections. But it hurt the people of Congress. Today, I want to reiterate that Katta Sarkar will never return to Bihar… The people of Bihar have voted for Viksit Bihar,” he said.
 
The Prime Minister said the NDA’s performance was the result of its consistent work on the ground.
 
“We are the servants of the people. We keep making the people happy with our hard work, and we have stolen the hearts of the people. And that is why the entire Bihar has said, ‘Phir ek baar NDA Sarkar’,” Modi added. 
Modi pointed out that while some parties in the past relied on the “MY formula” — referring to Muslim and Yadav voters — for electoral gains, the NDA had created a new, positive version of the acronym: Mahila and Youth.
 
“Some parties in Bihar had created the appeasement formula of MY. But today's victory has given a new positive MY formula, and that is Mahila and Youth. Today, Bihar is among those states of the country which have the highest number of youth, and this includes youth from every religion and every caste. Their desire, their aspiration and their dreams have completely destroyed the old communal MY formula of the Jungle Raj people,” he said.  Also Read | Bihar election results LIVE: "Katta Sarkar" would never return to the state, says PM Modi   
PM Modi also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote theft” campaign, saying the election results were a victory for democracy and for people who believe in India’s democratic system.
 
“I also express my gratitude to the people of Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir and Nuapada in Odisha. They have ensured the BJP's victory in the by-elections. Today is not just a victory for the NDA, it is also a victory for democracy. It is a victory for those who believe in Indian democracy. This election has further strengthened the public's trust in the Election Commission of India,” he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitish Kumar thanks voters for 'landslide victory' in Bihar elections

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Bihar election results: What NDA's win means for future Rajya Sabha polls

Alinagar election results: BJP's Maithili Thakur wins with 11,730 votes

Bihar election results 2025: Candidates with biggest winning margins

Topics :Narendra ModiBihar Elections 2025

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story