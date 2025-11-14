Nitish Kumar thanks voters for 'landslide victory' in Bihar elections

Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) sweeping victory in the 2025 state Assembly elections. Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leaderon Friday expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the(NDA) sweeping victory in the 2025 state Assembly elections.

Kumar said voters had shown “confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority”, adding that he bowed to the people of Bihar for their support.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “support” to his government.

What did Nitish Kumar say about the NDA’s performance?

Crediting the NDA’s performance to the coalition’s unity, Kumar said the alliance had secured a “massive majority” by working together.

Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha," Kumar said. "The NDA alliance has achieved a massive majority in this election by demonstrating complete unity. For this massive victory, I thank, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha," Kumar said. "With the support of all of you, Bihar will progress even further and will be included among the most developed states in the country," he added.

His statement comes soon after PM Modi hailed the people of Bihar, calling the election mandate a "victory of good governance, development, public welfare and social justice".

"The NDA has ensured all-around development of the state. The people have given us a massive majority after witnessing our track record and our vision to take the state to new heights," Modi said in a post on X, adding that the NDA government will work towards providing new opportunities for the youth and women of the state. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also echoed the sentiment, saying that the resounding mandate is the people's seal of approval on the NDA's commitment to serve the people of Bihar.