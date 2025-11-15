Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Bihar's victory an endorsement of PM Modi's development agenda: CM Naidu

Bihar's victory an endorsement of PM Modi's development agenda: CM Naidu

"The Bihar election results gave a message that right governance is right politics; the continuation of government with consistent policies is the reason for the victory," the Andhra CM said

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bihar's election outcome is an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said in an interview with PTI on Saturday, adding that “right governance is right politics”.
 
“The Bihar election results gave a message that right governance is right politics. The continuation of a government with consistent policies is the reason for the victory,” he said.
 
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister credited the Prime Minister for the National Democratic Alliance’s strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections.
 
Speaking about his relationship with the Prime Minister, Naidu said they share a good rapport. “No problem at all. We are very close to him. Never had any personal problems with him,” he said. “Now, people are believing in India, in Narendra Modi’s leadership.”
 
“Narendra Modi’s leadership has produced a new model — empowerment through welfare, development and good governance,” he added.
 
On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Naidu said the JD(U) leader put an end to “jungle raj” in the state. “Everybody knows Bihar was jungle raj. He was able to put an end to it. Now both Nitish Kumar — what he has done and what he is doing — and Narendra Modi — what he is doing — that is the endorsement of the elections,” he said.
 
Naidu added that the country’s development is being driven by continuity in governance since 2014.
 
“This is where India is recognising, Indians are recognising his performance. People want a better future and better living standards. This is what he is providing now. So this election gave a message that right governance is right politics,” he said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Our voters went with NDA fearing RJD will bring back jungle raj: Jan Suraaj

Bihar election results: How NDA, Mahagathbandhan parties have performed

Premium

Bihar's poll map shows sharp vote share swings amid heavy turnout

Bihar elections: NDA scores a double century in blow to Mahagathbandhan

As NDA returns to power in Bihar, all eyes turn to its farm promises

Topics :Narendra ModiBihar Election 2025 NewsChandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story