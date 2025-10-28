Tejashwi Yadav vows to lift toddy ban; says NDA failed Bihar for 20 years

With the Bihar Assembly elections just a week away, political rallies and campaigns have intensified in the state. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav , addressed multiple public meetings on Tuesday as part of his campaign trail.

Speaking at a rally in Saran’s Parsa constituency, where Karishma Rai, cousin of Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai, is contesting as the RJD candidate, Tejashwi launched sharp attacks on both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Lalu Yadav ensured social justice. I will ensure economic justice,” Yadav said. He further said that Nitish Kumar was copying his plans for Bihar’s development, “but not even doing it properly".

ALSO READ: Modi-Nitish govt strangled aspirations of youth in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi He also took a swipe at the Prime Minister, saying, “They set up factories in Gujarat but seek votes from Bihar. Bihar will be run by the people of Bihar, not outsiders.” Promises on toddy, jobs and development Yadav promised that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the ban on toddy will be lifted. “Toddy will be exempted from the anti-liquor law in Bihar if the INDIA bloc comes to power,” he said. He further added that within 20 days of forming the government, a law would be enacted to guarantee a government job to every household without one.

Criticising the NDA’s track record, Yadav said, “Developmental work that NDA couldn’t execute in 20 years, INDIA bloc will carry out in 20 months if voted to power.” Before addressing the rally in Parsa, Tejashwi had campaigned in Manjhi for CPI candidate Satyendra Yadav, and later in Taraiya, where he said, “I may be a little young, but my word is firm. I do what I say." ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’ The RJD leader also unveiled his party’s manifesto titled ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’, outlining a five-year roadmap for Bihar’s development. ALSO READ: Law and order has collapsed in Bihar ahead of polls, says Tejashwi Yadav “Today, we are releasing the ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’, our manifesto for the next five years. We want the NDA to announce their CM face and vision. We have presented a roadmap to make Bihar number one, while they focus only on negativity and allegations,” he said.

Earlier promise to end toddy ban Earlier this year, Tejashwi had reiterated his stand on abolishing the toddy ban under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016. In a post on X, he wrote, “We have announced that upon forming the government, we will abolish the ban imposed on toddy, the sole source of employment for the Pasi community.” He had even accused the NDA government of misusing the liquor ban law to target marginalised communities. “Over 1.42 million backward, extremely backward, and Dalit individuals have been arrested and exploited, while influential people are spared,” he said.

“The toddy industry of the Pasi community, made tax-free by Lalu Ji, was declared illegal by the Nitish government, turning an entire caste into criminals,” he added. Mahagathbandhan names Tejashwi CM candidate Last week, the Mahagathbandhan officially declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar elections. The announcement was made at a joint press conference in Patna, attended by alliance leaders. Tejashwi said the alliance was united not merely for political power but for Bihar’s progress. “We have united not just to become Chief Minister or form a government, but to build Bihar. All members of the Mahagathbandhan have placed their trust in me again, and I thank them wholeheartedly,” he said.