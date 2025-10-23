Bihar elections fight between 'Vikaas' and 'Vinaash', says JP Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said that the assembly elections in Bihar will be a fight between 'Vikaas' (development) of the NDA and 'Vinaash' (destruction) of the INDIA bloc.
Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Nadda lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of being a "parasitic party that finishes off its junior alliance partners".
The senior BJP leader attacked the RJD, saying the Lalu Prasad-led party stands for 'Rangdari' (extortion), 'Jungleraj' (anarchy) and 'Dadagiri' (intimidation).
Making light of Tejashwi Yadav's promise to provide employment to youngsters and check out-migration, he said such promises of the RJD reminded him of the party's alleged involvement in the land-for-jobs scam.
He also lambasted the RJD for giving a ticket to gangster-turned-politician, the late Md Shahabuddin's son Osama in the upcoming polls, stating it showed how concerned the party is for Bihar.
