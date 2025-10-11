Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Don't want to contest Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Don't want to contest Bihar Assembly elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from the Karakat seat

Press Trust of India Patna
Oct 11 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh on Saturday announced that he would not contest the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar, and said he would continue to remain as a "soldier" of the BJP.

His announcement comes as speculations are rife that Singh may contest the polls on a BJP ticket from one of the seven assembly seats of Bhojpur district, preferably from the Ara or Barhara seats, after he recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, I, Pawan Singh, want to inform my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party (BJP) to contest the Bihar assembly electionsnor do I want to contest the assembly elections. I am a true soldier of the party and will remain so."  He also shared his photograph with Shah on the social media platform.

Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election as an Independent from the Karakat seat.

The Karakat Lok Sabha seat went to Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML) Liberation.

It may be recalled that Jyoti Singh, wife of Pawan Singh, met political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna on Friday amid the speculations that she might get a ticket of the Jan Suraaj party in the coming assembly polls.

However, soon after the meeting, Kishor had told reporters, "Jyoti ji came to meet us todaylet me make it very clear that contesting elections or getting a party ticket is not her intention. She came to explain the difficulties through which she is passing.

In recent months, Jyoti Singh has appealed to several political leaders for help. The couple's marital discord intensified recently when Jyoti visited Pawan Singh at his Lucknow flat.

After an hour-and-a-half meeting, the actor left the residence while Jyoti remained there.

The police were called to the residence, and Jyoti posted a video, alleging that she had been harassed and threatened with eviction.

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

