Teacher recruitment to begin immediately if voted to power: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said the process for holding the teachers' recruitment exam (TRE-4) would be immediately initiated if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power in the state.

Yadav said when the RJD was part of the Nitish Kumar government in the state, over 2 lakh teachers were appointed through TRE-1 and TRE-2 without any paper leaks.

"After we left, the new government announced in March that teachers' recruitment for 1.27 lakh posts under TRE-4 would soon take place, but now they have suddenly reduced it by 1 lakh posts. Everyone knows the CM's record of flip-flopping and backtracking on promises. When, who, and how someone made him say or write something, he doesn't even know it," he posted on X.