Teacher recruitment to begin immediately if voted to power: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said the process for holding the teachers' recruitment exam (TRE-4) would be immediately initiated if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power in the state.
Yadav said when the RJD was part of the Nitish Kumar government in the state, over 2 lakh teachers were appointed through TRE-1 and TRE-2 without any paper leaks.
"After we left, the new government announced in March that teachers' recruitment for 1.27 lakh posts under TRE-4 would soon take place, but now they have suddenly reduced it by 1 lakh posts. Everyone knows the CM's record of flip-flopping and backtracking on promises. When, who, and how someone made him say or write something, he doesn't even know it," he posted on X.
"As soon as our government is formed, the TRE-4 recruitment process will be started immediately," he added.
In TRE-1 and 2, 2.40 lakh teachers were appointed, while in TRE-3, 66,603 vacancies were filled.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the recruitment process for appointing school teachers.
Earlier, Yadav had announced that one person from every household in the state without a government job will be given a government job if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power in the assembly elections next month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
