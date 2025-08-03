Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA will form govt in Bihar under leadership of Nitish Kumar: Giriraj Singh

NDA will form govt in Bihar under leadership of Nitish Kumar: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister applauded the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned that 17 bridges have been constructed over Bihar's Ganga river since 2014

Union Minister for Textiles Giriraj Singh
The Modi government is the one which gave development to Bihar. It is only under the NDA government that people in Bihar have been employed, he said.
Exuding confidence over the outcome of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government here under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Today, I can say with confidence that the next government in Bihar will be formed by the NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and PM Modi," Giriraj Singh told reporters.

Union Minister applauded the work done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mentioned that 17 bridges have been constructed over Bihar's Ganga river since 2014.

Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, 17 bridges have been built over the Ganga river in Bihar. Not only that, today there is no part in Bihar where there are no proper roads. The Modi government is the one which gave development to Bihar. It is only under the NDA government that people in Bihar have been employed, he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that it will double the remuneration for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), enhance remuneration for BLO Supervisors and give honorarium to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs).

"Pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy. The electoral roll machinery, consisting of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), BLO Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs), do a lot of hard work and play a pivotal role in preparation of impartial and transparent electoral rolls. The Commission has therefore, decided to double the annual remuneration for BLOs & also enhanced the remuneration of BLO Supervisors involved in the preparation and revision of electoral rolls" it said in a press release.

The apex poll body's press statement also mentioned that the last such revision was done in 2015 and the honorarium has been provided for EROs and AEROs for the first time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

