'We have proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges EC involved in 'vote chori' for BJP

Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Gandhi said, “I have said 'vote chori' is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in 'vote chori'.”

“We believe that vote theft has happened at the state level (in Maharashtra). Voter revision had happened and crore voters were added. Then we went into detail seeing that the EC is not helping and decided to dig deep into this,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said suspicions first arose during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections last year, and escalated during the Lok Sabha polls and after the Maharashtra results.

He also warned ECI officials allegedly involved in the wrongdoing. “This is treason, nothing less than that. You may be retired, you may be anywhere, we will find you,” he said.

“Those people in the EC who are involved in this, right from the top to the bottom, should remember that they will not be spared because they are working against India,” Gandhi added.

Opposition demands debate on voter roll

Gandhi’s comments came after he and other Opposition leaders wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding a special discussion on the ongoing voter list revision in Bihar.