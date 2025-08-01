'We have proof': Rahul Gandhi alleges EC involved in 'vote chori' for BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by stealing votes. He claimed that his party had obtained undeniable proof to support the allegation.
Speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex, Gandhi said, “I have said 'vote chori' is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in 'vote chori'.”
‘Not a light statement’: Gandhi
Gandhi emphasised that he was not making casual accusations. “I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. As soon as we release it, the whole country would know that EC is indulging in 'vote chori'. It is doing it for the BJP,” he said.
The Congress leader said suspicions first arose during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections last year, and escalated during the Lok Sabha polls and after the Maharashtra results.
“We believe that vote theft has happened at the state level (in Maharashtra). Voter revision had happened and crore voters were added. Then we went into detail seeing that the EC is not helping and decided to dig deep into this,” Gandhi said.
The Opposition has strongly protested the SIR in both Houses of Parliament, alleging it is aimed at disenfranchising voters ahead of the crucial polls. They have repeatedly demanded a full debate in Parliament.
SC warns EC over potential voter exclusions
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said it would intervene if there is “mass exclusion” of voters ahead of the publication of Bihar’s draft electoral roll.
While acknowledging that the Election Commission is a constitutional authority expected to act lawfully, a Bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it would step in if large numbers of voters were unfairly removed.
“The Election Commission of India, being a constitutional authority, is deemed to act in accordance with the law. If any wrongdoing is done, you bring it to the notice of the court. We will hear you,” the Bench told the petitioners.
The matter is scheduled for hearing on August 12 and 13.
(With agency inputs)
