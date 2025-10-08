Poll code applicable to Central govt too for policy decisions on Bihar: EC

The Election Commission on Wednesday said the provisions of model code of conduct are also applicable to the Central government as far as announcements and policy decisions on Bihar are concerned.

The poll code came into force immediately after the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Bihar on Monday.

The polls will be held on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

In a statement issued here, the EC said, "The MCC shall also be applicable to the Central government so far as announcements/policy decisions for Bihar are concerned." The poll authority also said that privacy of citizens must be respected, with no demonstrations or picketing outside private residences.