Tejashwi accuses NDA of exploiting Bihar, urges voters to 'drive them out'

Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA of exploiting Bihar for votes while setting up industries in Gujarat, keeping the state "captive."
Yadav stressed that the 2025 Bihar Election is an opportunity for the people to "drive" the NDA government out of power for the sake of state progress.
"Political parties exploit Bihar for votes and establish industries in Gujarat, keeping Bihar captive. This election, people have an opportunity to drive them out for the state's progress. I appeal to the citizens of Bihar to unite and prevent these parties from returning to power," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.
He also accused the government of bribing ten lakh women by distributing money into their bank accounts. He was referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Scheme, which provides women with an initial grant of Rs 10,000 to start their own businesses.
"The government is distributing money to women's accounts, alleging it as a bribe before the election, but how can the Election Commission permit this?" he questioned.
Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he had never seen a home minister who cited the lack of land as the reason for not setting up industries in Bihar.
Referring to an earlier statement by Shah, in which the Home Minister said acquiring land in Bihar for industrial development is difficult, Yadav claimed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) real intention is to "capture" the state rather than promote development.
"Amit Shah has said that industries cannot be set up in Bihar because there is a shortage of land. We have never seen a Home Minister who talks about a lack of land as a reason. This shows that their intention is not to develop Bihar their goal is to capture Bihar, not to move it forward. They don't want to establish factories or create jobs; they just want to take control of the state," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.
The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app