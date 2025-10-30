Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Tejashwi accuses NDA of exploiting Bihar, urges voters to 'drive them out'

Tejashwi accuses NDA of exploiting Bihar, urges voters to 'drive them out'

Earlier, Tejashwi slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he had never seen a home minister who cited the lack of land as the reason for not setting up industries in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, Tejashwi
Tejashwi also accused the government of bribing ten lakh women by distributing money into their bank accounts (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA of exploiting Bihar for votes while setting up industries in Gujarat, keeping the state "captive."

Yadav stressed that the 2025 Bihar Election is an opportunity for the people to "drive" the NDA government out of power for the sake of state progress.

"Political parties exploit Bihar for votes and establish industries in Gujarat, keeping Bihar captive. This election, people have an opportunity to drive them out for the state's progress. I appeal to the citizens of Bihar to unite and prevent these parties from returning to power," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

He also accused the government of bribing ten lakh women by distributing money into their bank accounts. He was referring to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Scheme, which provides women with an initial grant of Rs 10,000 to start their own businesses.

"The government is distributing money to women's accounts, alleging it as a bribe before the election, but how can the Election Commission permit this?" he questioned.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he had never seen a home minister who cited the lack of land as the reason for not setting up industries in Bihar.

Referring to an earlier statement by Shah, in which the Home Minister said acquiring land in Bihar for industrial development is difficult, Yadav claimed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) real intention is to "capture" the state rather than promote development.

"Amit Shah has said that industries cannot be set up in Bihar because there is a shortage of land. We have never seen a Home Minister who talks about a lack of land as a reason. This shows that their intention is not to develop Bihar their goal is to capture Bihar, not to move it forward. They don't want to establish factories or create jobs; they just want to take control of the state," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

If NDA comes to power in Bihar, there will be no migration: PM Modi

PM Modi, Rahul, Shah, and Nadda to address public rallies in Bihar today

Amit Shah accuses RJD, Congress of pushing dynastic politics in Bihar

UP CM Adityanath greets Bihar voters in Bhojpuri ahead of campaign rallies

INDIA bloc manifesto a commitment, promises will be fulfilled: Tejashwi

Topics :Bihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Tejashwi YadavBiharBihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story