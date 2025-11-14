Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / We couldn't win an election that was not fair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi

We couldn't win an election that was not fair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress posted its second-weakest performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after 2010

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
File Photo
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 10:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the result in Bihar is surprising and that the party will continue its efforts to “save democracy”, adding that the party cound not win an election "that was not fair from the very beginning", after the Congress posted its second-weakest performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after 2010.
 
In a post on X, he said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning. This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective.”
 
On the contrary, during his speech at the BJP headquarters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the Bihar Assembly polls peacefully. He said the results showed that the youth of the country supports the “purification” of electoral rolls.
 
In his address, the PM also predicted a falling-out between the INDIA bloc allies, the RJD and the Congress. As results came in, with both parties performing poorly, several Congress leaders posted on social media that the RJD should take responsibility for the loss. 
In the 2020 Assembly polls—when only around 13,000 votes separated the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan—the RJD had emerged as the single-largest party. Several of the Congress’ allies had then blamed the alliance’s defeat on the Congress, which won only 19 of the 70 seats it contested.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

Bihar election results LIVE: Couldn't win election that was not fair from start, says Rahul Gandhi

Premium

PM Modi predicts split in Congress after NDA's stellar show in Bihar polls

NDA's Bihar sweep sparks INDIA bloc infighting; EC defends poll process

Premium

NDA's 'Viksit Bihar' vision faces hurdles amid state's weak finances

Topics :Rahul GandhiBihar Election 2025 News

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story