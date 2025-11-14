We couldn't win an election that was not fair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the result in Bihar is surprising and that the party will continue its efforts to “save democracy”, adding that the party cound not win an election "that was not fair from the very beginning", after the Congress posted its second-weakest performance in the Bihar Assembly elections after 2010.

In a post on X, he said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning. This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective.”