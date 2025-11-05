NDA will form next Bihar govt with two-thirds majority, says Rajnath

A day ahead of the first phase voting in the Bihar assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is a clear wave in favour of the NDA and asserted that the ruling alliance will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.

Addressing a rally in Banka, he accused the RJD of threatening people during its rule in the state.

He also alleged that the Congress had "never wanted better roads in border areas".

"There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority," he said.