NDA will form next Bihar govt with two-thirds majority, says Rajnath

A day ahead of the first phase voting in the Bihar assembly polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is a clear wave in favour of the NDA and asserted that the ruling alliance will form the next government in the state with a two-thirds majority.
Addressing a rally in Banka, he accused the RJD of threatening people during its rule in the state.
He also alleged that the Congress had "never wanted better roads in border areas".
"There is not a single corruption case against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. There is a clear wave in favour of the NDA ahead of the first phase of voting. We will form the next government with a two-thirds majority," he said.
Singh also claimed that the NDA never creates discrimination among people on the basis of caste, creed and religion, and the alliance can only work for 'Viksit' Bihar.
He also alleged, "RJD leaders used to threaten people and had never worked for Bihar's development." The defence minister also hailed the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people in April.
"Operation Sindoor has been halted, not stopped. If terrorists attempt to attack India again, we will retaliate strongly," Singh said at the poll rally.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
