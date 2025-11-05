Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / NDA wants to form govt in Bihar through 'vote chori': Priyanka Gandhi

NDA wants to form govt in Bihar through 'vote chori': Priyanka Gandhi

Addressing a rally in Valmiki Nagar assembly seat in West Champaran district, the Congress general secretary claimed that the current situation in the country was akin to the British Raj

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bettiah (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the NDA wanted to form the government in Bihar through 'vote chori' and claimed that the names of 65 lakh people, including women, were deleted from the electoral rolls through SIR.

Addressing a rally in Valmiki Nagar assembly seat in West Champaran district, the Congress general secretary claimed that the current situation in the country was akin to the British Raj, and raised suspicion whether the country would continue to witness elections in the future.

"My brother Rahul today gave an account of 'vote theft' in Haryana," she said, alluding to the allegations of the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha of widespread irregularities in assembly elections in the northern state.

"NDA will destroy everything... It is not clear whether there will be elections in the future... Why are you silent? Chase them out of power," Vadra told people attending the rally.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that he seems more concerned about the absence of RJD leader and INDIA bloc's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav's photograph from a Congress poster than controlling crime and corruption, and educating the youth.

"Whereas, Modi himself does not keep Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alongside him on stages of political rallies," she claimed.

The Congress leader said that people of Bihar will receive free treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh if the INDIA bloc is voted to power.

"We will try our best to give at least one government job per poor family... We will fill up lakhs of vacancies in various departments," she said.

Vadra claimed that all factories were being set up in Gujarat, the home state of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and attacked the NDA, saying, "Try to understand their intentions... Those who hand over land and resources to corporates will never work for the poor."  She alleged that farmers of Bihar are unable to increase their income due to taxes and high input cost in agriculture.

"High unemployment rate in Bihar forcing youth to migrate out of state for work," Vadra added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Priyanka GandhiBihar Election 2025 NewsBihar Elections 2025Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

