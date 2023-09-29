CM Bhupesh Baghel launches scheme for pension to construction workers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched the Chief Minister Construction Workers Pension Assistance Scheme. Under this initiative, construction workers registered for ten years and completed 60 years of age will receive pension assistance of Rs 1,500 per month for life.

The Chhattisgarh government has directly transferred Rs 2.25 trillion into the accounts of beneficiaries under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana.

Under the scheme, 4 million people in the state have been lifted out of poverty over the last five years.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated, "Trust, development, and security are the foundational principles of the government. It is crucial to provide basic facilities in the remote areas of Chhattisgarh. The government aims to furnish villagers with essentials like ration, education, health, communication mediums, everyday items, employment, and livelihoods."

Congress leaders also released the third instalment of Rs 1,895 crore to 2,452,000 farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. Under this scheme, the monthly pension will be directly deposited into the workers' bank accounts through direct benefit transfer.

Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Baghel launched the "Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana" with the goal of providing assistance for house construction to eligible beneficiaries across the state.

The scheme includes beneficiaries in need of housing but who are not eligible for the scheme according to the survey list from 2011, as the Union government conducted the socio-economic and caste census in that year. The Baghel government decided to carry out the "Chhattisgarh State Socio-Economic Survey 2023" from April 1, 2023, to April 30, 2023.

The survey covered 5,979,000 families, out of which 1,076,545 families were found to be without permanent housing and living in kutcha houses. To provide homes to these families, the Chief Minister announced the Rural Housing Justice Scheme in July of this year. He stated that the state government would bear the entire cost of implementing the scheme.