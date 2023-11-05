Adityanath slams Congress, blames party for cow dung scam in Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the election campaign in Chhattisgarh, holding four massive rallies in Bhanupratappur, Dongargaon, Pandariya, and Kawardha. He sought support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates as the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh is scheduled for November 7.

During his extensive criticism of the Congress Party's government in Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister mentioned that while the Congress's ally in Bihar was involved in the fodder scam, the Congress itself was embroiled in a cow dung scam amounting to Rs 1,300 crore in Chhattisgarh.

CM Yogi Adityanath held his first public meeting in Bhanupratappur, where he appealed to voters to vote for BJP candidate Gautam Uike. The CM called upon the people of Chhattisgarh to take the pledge to bury the corruption of Congress.

"The CM said that earlier, the Chhattisgarh government stood in the dock due to corruption in mining. Now there have been complaints of corruption in development schemes. Referring to the cow dung scam, he said that the Congress government grabbed Rs 1,300 crore by buying cow dung from a place where there was no cow and selling it for Rs 10 per kg," as per the release.

He also pointed out that although the government claimed to have provided 1.6 million houses in Chhattisgarh, the addresses of these houses were not known. CM Yogi credited the creation of Chhattisgarh to the revered Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, stating that if the BJP had established Chhattisgarh, it would also work to enhance its development and prosperity.

A new scam is coming in the name of the Mahadev App to grab the money of one million people, he added.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate Bharat Lal Verma from Dongargaon Assembly constituency and BJP candidate Geeta Ghasi from Khujji, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Chhattisgarh is like a maternal home for the people of UP. "This is the birthplace of Mother Kaushalya. Lord Ram's temple is being built in Ayodhya. Lord Ram will be seated in the temple by the Prime Minister in January. So, the festival should be held in Chhattisgarh also."

CM said that Congress believes only in making tall promises to people. He said, "There is a dialogue in a film about date after date. Similarly, Congress makes promise after promise."

" We used to tell people that BJP people say that Ramlala, we will come and build the temple there but will not tell the date, but when Modi government came at the centre and BJP government in UP, we did what we said. The temple is being built and the date is also being revealed that Ram Lalla will be seated in the temple on January 22, but the date of Congress does not come," CM said.

Chhattisgarh is one of the richest areas in terms of natural wealth, minerals, forests and water resources, but the Congress government has ruined it in five years, he remarked further.

"The third public meeting of Yogi Adityanath was held in Pandariya Assembly Constituency. Urging people to vote for the BJP's Bhavna Bohra, he said that the good governance government led by Modi ji is distributing the benefits of schemes equally to the entire country," the release stated.