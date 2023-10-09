Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh will vote in two phases - on November 7 and 17 - and the results will be announced on December 3, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.





Here's a look of full schedule of the polls.



Photo: ECI Chhattisgarh has 90 Assembly constituencies. The term of the Chhattisgarh Assembly ends on January 3, 2024.Here's a look of full schedule of the polls.

Currently, the state is ruled by the Congress, with Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel at the helm. The state is witnessing a direct contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

In 2018, the Assembly election was conducted in two phases for all 90 seats in Chhattisgarh. The first phase, which covered 18 seats in South Chhattisgarh, took place on November 12, 2018. The second phase, for the remaining 72 seats, was held on November 20, 2018. The election saw an overall voter turnout of 76.35 per cent.

The results of the election were declared on December 11, 2018. The Congress secured a landslide victory, winning 68 seats against the ruling BJP's 15 seats. This marked a significant shift in power as the Congress formed the government after spending 15 years as the opposition party. Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister.