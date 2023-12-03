Trends for Chhattisgarh Assembly election results are coming at a steady pace from the Election Commission of India (ECI), signalling a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly polls. Chhattisgarh, which went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, has seen a heated battle between the Congress and BJP. The state has 90 Assembly seats.



Chhattisgarh assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP was leading on 55 seats, followed by Congress at 32 at 2:30 pm. A party or coalition needs to win 46 seats to form the government in Chhattisgarh. After the tenth round of counting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by more than 7,400 votes. BJP's Lalit Chandrakar was cruising in the Durg (rural) assembly by more than 10,000 votes ahead of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu. Deputy CM TS Singh Deo was trailing by more than 5,000 votes against the BJP's Rajesh Agrawal in Ambikapur.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: 15.5 million voters cast their votes



According to the data by the Chhattisgarh's Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), a total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 774,000 were men. The state has 19.7 million voters, including 9.85 million women and 9.82 million men. In 50 Assemblies, women outnumbered males in voter turnout.



Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, and 29 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.



What happened in previous Chattisgarh Assembly elections?



In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh and the BJP won 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats.