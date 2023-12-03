Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / News / Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2023: The trends for all 90 seats are out, according to ECI data. Here's how the trends look at 2:30 am

Chhattisgarh (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Trends for Chhattisgarh Assembly election results are coming at a steady pace from the Election Commission of India (ECI), signalling a majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly polls. Chhattisgarh, which went to polls in two phases on November 7 and 17, has seen a heated battle between the Congress and BJP. The state has 90 Assembly seats.

Chhattisgarh assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 2:30 pm?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP was leading on 55 seats, followed by Congress at 32 at 2:30 pm. A party or coalition needs to win 46 seats to form the government in Chhattisgarh. After the tenth round of counting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan against his nephew and BJP candidate Vijay Baghel by more than 7,400 votes. BJP's Lalit Chandrakar was cruising in the Durg (rural) assembly by more than 10,000 votes ahead of Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu. Deputy CM TS Singh Deo was trailing by more than 5,000 votes against the BJP's Rajesh Agrawal in Ambikapur.

Chhattisgarh assembly elections results 2023: 15.5 million voters cast their votes

According to the data by the Chhattisgarh's Chief Electoral Officers (CEO), a total of 15.5 million voters cast their votes in all 90 Assemblies. Of these, 7.81 million were women, while 774,000 were men. The state has 19.7 million voters, including 9.85 million women and 9.82 million men. In 50 Assemblies, women outnumbered males in voter turnout.

Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, which was slightly lower than the 76.88 per cent recorded in the 2018 polls. Of the 90 Assembly seats in the state, 51 fall in the general category, 10 are reserved for Scheduled Castes, and 29 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

What happened in previous Chattisgarh Assembly elections?

In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh and the BJP won 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats.

Also Read

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Exit polls 2023: What do they predict for Assembly elections in 5 states?

Assembly election exit polls: Understanding history, relevance, and more

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Exit Polls highlights: Chhattisgarh to Cong, Raj, MP to BJP; Mizoram hung

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 1:30 pm?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Results 2023: Who is leading at 11:30 am?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Chhattisgarh poll result: Cong ahead in 6 seats, BJP trails in early trends

Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP ahead on 55 seats, Cong on 32

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chhattisgarh cabinetChattisgarhChhattisgarh pollsBJPCongressBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story