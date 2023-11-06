Home / Elections / Chhattisgarh Elections / Three-layer security cover deployed for over 600 polling booths in Bastar

Three-layer security cover deployed for over 600 polling booths in Bastar

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: Around 60,000 security personnel will be deployed in the Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments

BS Web Team New Delhi
Around 60,000 security personnel will be deployed in the Bastar division

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
A three-tier security cordon for more than 600 polling stations in the Naxal-hit Bastar division has been put in place ahead of the voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on November 7.

Around 60,000 security personnel will be deployed in the Bastar division, consisting of 12 Assembly segments. This force comprises 40,000 personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police. The team will also include members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos.

An official statement read: "Central paramilitary forces and special forces like district reserve guard, special task force, Bastar fighters (all units of the state police) and CoBRA (commando battalion for resolute action — an elite unit of CRPF) have been deployed for security of polling station and roads."

The police will also monitor Naxal activities through drones and helicopters. It will also deploy a bomb disposal team and a dog squad during the first phase of the elections.

Comprehensive security arrangement

A comprehensive security arrangement has been made for the assembly elections in the Bastar division.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that a comprehensive security arrangement has been made for the Assembly elections in the Bastar division. "Central paramilitary forces and special forces like District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, Bastar Fighters (all units of the state police) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) have been deployed for security of polling station and roads," the statement said.

He said that special forces from the neighbouring states, such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha, will also be deployed to maintain security along the state borders.

Sundarraj P said, "More than 600 polling stations will be in a three-layered security cordon in view of sensitivity (in Naxal-hit interior pockets). There will be security arrangements comprising central paramilitary forces and local police in other polling booths as per the criteria of the Election Commission."

Election officials and electronic voting machines (EVMs) for over 156 polling stations located in remote areas are being transported to their destinations using helicopters.

Topics :Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh pollsChhattisgarh AssemblyChhattisgarh governmentChhattisgarhCongressBharatiya Janata PartyBJPBS Web ReportsBastarBastar PoliceDantewadaNaxal AttacknaxalitesNaxal violence

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

