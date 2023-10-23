Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: CM Baghel promises to waive off farmers' loan

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections , Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday promised to waive off farmers' loans if the Congress party retains power in the state.

During an event in the Sakti Assembly constituency, CM Baghel said, "All farm loans will be waived, as we have done in the past, immediately after the Congress returns to power."

He said that a strong agricultural sector with prosperous farmers would lead to a stronger economy in Chhattisgarh. "The effects of recession were seen in other states but there was no effect in Chhattisgarh. We waived off (loan) of the farmers and its effect was visible in the business of Chhattisgarh," he added.

The state government had stated that they fulfilled the 2018 promise of waiving agricultural loans, relieving 1.88 million farmers in the state from loans totalling Rs 9,270 crore.

For the upcoming Assembly elections, the Congress made four key announcements, which include conducting a caste census, procuring 20 quintals of paddy per acre, providing houses to 17,50,000 people, and announcing a farm loan waiver.

The polling for the 90-member Assembly is scheduled in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 Assembly seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) bagged five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats.

The Congress announced its third list of seven candidates on Monday. With this third list, the Congress has now announced the names of 90 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh.