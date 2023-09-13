Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP national president J P Nadda and Chhattisgarh BJP state core group leaders attended the meeting.

According to sources, the leaders discussed the list of candidates before the party's central election committee. The BJP party, which started the "parivartan yatra" on September 12 in the state, is planning to dethrone the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh.

The list for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly includes five women candidates. As many as 11 of the 21 seats for which candidates were declared are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), while the remaining 10 are for candidates from the general category.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of ten candidates for the state Assembly elections. However, the ruling Congress has yet to announce its candidates' list.

"Parivartan yatras" by the BJP

The first yatra, which was kick-started on September 12, will last for 16 days and will cover a distance of 1,728 km across 21 districts. The second yatra, which will last for 12 days, will be flagged off by BJP national president J P Nadda at Jashpur's Maa Khudiya Rani Mandir in a public rally on September 16. This yatra will cover 1,261 km. Both "parivartan yatras" will culminate at Bilaspur on September 28. Districts of Bijapur, Sukma, and Antagarh constituencies have not been included in the yatras.