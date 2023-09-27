close
CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates state's first sugarcane-based ethanol plant

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated an 80 kilo litre per day (KLPD) ethanol plant in public-private partnerships (PPP) mode

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Chhattisgarh's first sugarcane-based ethanol plant worth Rs 141 crore in Kabirdham district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Baghel established an 80-kilo litre per day (KLPD) ethanol plant in public-private partnership (PPP) mode through Bhoramdev Cooperative Sugar Producer Factory Limited, Kawardha, and M/s NKJ Bio Fuel at the cost of Rs 141 crore.

Baghel also laid the foundation stones for 133 works worth Rs 355.4 crore for development works across the district.

During the virtual event, Chief Minister Baghel said that the ethanol plant has been established on 35 acres of vacant plot. The agriculture-based ethanol industry is considered one of the dream projects of Chief Minister Baghel.

Baghel said, "The establishment of the ethanol plant will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the area and will strengthen the basis for economic prosperity in the area."

He added that timely payment of the sugarcane price to farmers will be ensured.

In his address, Baghel said, "On one hand, many construction and development-related works have been approved and completed for the development of infrastructure in the state; on the other hand, important work in the fields of education and health as well as employment-oriented works have been promoted. Besides, work has been done to increase the income of farmers, labourers, forest dwellers, youth, women, and people living in remote areas, and they have been linked to employment. Along with providing an unemployment allowance to unemployed youth, they are also being given training as per their interest."

The Chief Minister said that the government has envisioned the establishment of a higher technical education medical college in the coming days. "We are also moving forward in this direction," he said.

Chhattisgarh, along with Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Mizoram, is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this year.
First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

