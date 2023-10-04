Under BJP, whoever goes to jail will not get bail: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated that more than stray dogs and cats, personnel from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department are roaming around.

Chief Minister Baghel warned, "If anyone goes to jail, they will not get bail."

During his recent visit to Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that corrupt people in the state cannot face him and are therefore afraid of attending the inauguration of the Nagarnar Steel Plant. Responding to this, Chief Minister Baghel remarked that even journalists are being sent to jail, making it understandable why people are afraid.

The chief minister elaborated, "They are even sending journalists to jail; therefore, it's obvious to be afraid of them. More than cats and dogs, personnel from the ED and Income Tax Department are roaming around. Once someone goes to jail, they will not get bail. Hence, it's understandable to be afraid of him (Prime Minister Modi)."

He further added that his government is not opposed to the plant. However, even before the plant's commissioning, it was put on a disinvestment list with the aim of privatising it.

"Before the plant gets commissioned, preparations are already underway to sell it," he stated.

Chief Minister Baghel continued, "We have called for a peaceful bandh in Bastar. The Prime Minister should ensure that the Nagarnar Plant does not go into the hands of private players. Our views regarding the plant have been ignored multiple times."





The chief minister suggested that if the Centre or the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is unable to operate the Nagarnar Plant, it should be handed over to the state government, as the state has experienced engineers at its disposal.

"We are against privatisation and will continue to fight until it stops," he concluded.