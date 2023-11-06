Odisha tightens security at Chhattisgarh border ahead of assembly elections

Odisha tightened security at its border with Chhattisgarh, where polling will be held on Tuesday for the assembly elections, to check the movement of Maoists, officials said.

Koraput's Superintendent Police Avinabh Sonkar on Monday said counter-insurgency operations have been started by the security forces, comprising the BSF, DVF (district voluntary force) and SOG (special operation group), in at least five strategic locations.

"Though at present the situation is normal, we can't be complacent. On the instruction of the Election Commission, adequate security-related measures have been taken along the border to check the movement of Maoists," he said.

Security personnel have been put on high alert in Kotpad, Kundra and Boipariguda police station areas, he said.

Two patrol teams are on the watch in Kotpad and Boipariguda, and one mobile team has been deployed in Kundra police station area, he added.

"Checkpoints have been set up in the border areas, and all incoming and outgoing vehicles are being made to go through security checks," Sonkar said.

Voting for the first phase of assembly elections for 20 seats, several of them in the Naxal-affected Bastar division, in Chhattisgarh will take place on Tuesday.