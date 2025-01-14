Atishi files nomination from Kalkaji, declares net worth of Rs 76.93 lakh

Delhi's third woman Chief Minister Atishi, who replaced Arvind Kejriwal after his resignation in September last year, filed her nomination on Tuesday for the upcoming Assembly polls, declaring a net worth of Rs 76.93 lakh, with no car or house in her name.

According to Atishi's affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC), her movable assets include Rs 30,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh and approximately Rs 75 lakh held in bank accounts as fixed deposits and savings. The affidavit also revealed that Atishi does not own any immovable property.

Atishi's financial assets have grown by Rs 17.14 lakh since the last Assembly election in 2020, when she declared a net worth of Rs 59.79 lakh. Even then, she did not own a car, house or other immovable property.

Her income for the financial year 2023-24 stood at Rs 9,62,860, up from Rs 4,72,680 in 2022-23.

After filing her nomination, Atishi expressed gratitude to her constituents.

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I have filed my nomination. I hope that just as I have received love from the people of Kalkaji before, I will continue to receive the same in the future," she said.

Also Read

The chief minister's highest educational qualification is a Master of Science degree that she received from the University of Oxford in 2006.

The affidavit also clears doubts around Atishi's surname. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has dropped her surname "Marlena" from all her social media accounts, according to the affidavit, her name is still Atishi Marlena.

She will face a tough contest from the high-profile Kalkaji seat in south Delhi, competing against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba of the Congress.

Atishi won the seat by a margin of more than 11,000 votes in the 2020 election, defeating the BJP's Dharambir.

Originally scheduled to file her nomination on January 13 following a roadshow, Atishi missed the 3-pm deadline due to a delay caused by the event. She successfully filed her papers the next day.

The Assembly polls will determine whether the AAP can retain power in Delhi, overcoming a stiff challenge from the BJP and the Congress.