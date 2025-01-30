Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Apologise to Delhi people for 'poison' in Yamuna remarks: Nadda to Kejriwal

Apologise to Delhi people for 'poison' in Yamuna remarks: Nadda to Kejriwal

AAP-Da's blame game on Yamuna pollution exposes its inefficiency and failed governance, Nadda said

JP Nadda, Nadda
Nadda alleged that the Kejriwal government has delivered nothing but corruption, lies, and hollow promises. Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday said the AAP's blame game on Yamuna pollution has exposed its government's inefficiency and asked its supremo Arvind Kejriwal to apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his "poison mixed in Yamuna" remarks.

He also tagged in his X post an infographic from @infoindata that said pollution spikes as soon as the Yamuna enters Delhi  "AAP-Da's blame game on Yamuna pollution exposes its inefficiency and failed governance," Nadda said in his post.

"Instead of taking responsibility, AAP-Da government has started spreading fear among people for political gains. Arvind Kejriwal should apologize to the people of Haryana and Delhi for his statement," he added.

Nadda alleged that the Kejriwal government has delivered nothing but corruption, lies, and hollow promises for over 10 years. "Despite receiving Rs 8,500 crores from the central government, no meaningful work has been done to clean the river," he said.

According to details on the 'infoindata' handle on X, the user joined the microblogging site in May 2023 and had 1,914 followers till Thursday afternoon when this report was filed.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Provide factual evidence': EC to Kejriwal on Yamuna poisoning claim

Gadkari campaigns for Delhi Assembly polls, highlights BJP's infra push

Sandeep Dikshit slams AAP for Punjab vehicles in Delhi during elections

Delhi Police seize 'Punjab govt' vehicle, AAP calls it 'planted stunt'

Delhi polls: PM Modi shores up BJP's campaign; Rahul slams Kejriwal

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaArvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly ElectionsHaryanaBJPAAP

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story