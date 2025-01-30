Delhi polls: PM Modi shores up BJP's campaign; Rahul slams Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shored up BJP's election campaign in Delhi as he mounted a strong attack on the AAP government and party leader Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in the national capital. The war of words continued between leaders of BJP, AAP and Congress with Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi also addressing election rallies.

The issue of alleged toxic water in the Yamuna continued to hog the limelight with PM Modi launching a scathing attack on Kejriwal.

He repeatedly took "AApda" jibes at the Aam Aadmi Party.

"People of 'aapda' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi. This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed...Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things. In aapda walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi...," PM Modi said at a public rally in Ghonda.

"For their political benefits, they have committed one more sin, which can never be forgiven. History will never forgive them for this. The country and the people of Haryana will never forgive them. A former CM of Delhi has levelled disgusting allegations on people of Haryana. Due to fear of losing, people from 'aapda' have got rattled. Are people of Haryana different from those in Delhi? Are relatives of those living in Haryana not residing in Delhi? Can the people of Haryana poison the water their own people drink? The water sent by Haryana is consumed by everyone living in Delhi, which also includes this Prime Minister, the Chief Justices, all the embassies, poor of Delhi..." PM Modi said without naming Kejriwal.

Kejriwal replied to the Election Commission's notice over his claim that the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna river and said the remarks were made in furtherance of an imperative public duty to highlight the severe toxicity and contamination of raw water received from Haryana, "which presents an imminent and direct threat to public health".

Addressing a rally in Timarpur, Kejriwal said his party's government gives facilities such as free power, water and education in government schools to people of Delhi but for the share of taxes that come to the Delhi government and alleged that "BJP government at Centre allows its capitalist friends to loot this money".

Rahul Gandhi, who addressed a rally in Bawana, attacked both the AAP and BJP.

"Kejriwal and Modi both make false promises...Kejriwal had promised Delhi that he would clean the Yamuna river and drink its water. Five years ago, he had promised that he would drink the water of the Yamuna River...I challenge him to go and drink the water of the Yamuna River," he said.

"Let's talk about employment, development and progress. You will remember that during Sheila Dikshit's regime, roads were built in Delhi. Development took place. You have to drink dirty water but Kejriwal lives in a 'sheeshmahal.' He lives in a house worth crores of rupees. He gives you false statements," the LoP added.

Congress also released its election manifesto for Delhi polls, emphasising its promises including Rs 2500 grant to women and Rs 25 health insurance for residents. Party leader Jairam Ramesh also spoke of the need of clean air for residents of the national capital.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur took a dig at Kejriwal, claiming that he neither took a dip nor cleaned the Yamuna river.

"He (Arvind Kejriwal) had promised to clean Yamuna River 10 years ago and even five years ago Arvind Kejriwal had said that give me five years, I will take a dip in Yamuna River and will also clean it. Five years have passed but he neither took a dip nor cleaned the Yamuna River. Whereas Yamuna River has been polluted more than before. Now our request to the people of Delhi is to defeat AAP and make BJP win. We will clean Yamuna, end air pollution, provide clean water in Delhi, eliminate garbage mountains ..," he told ANI.

Delhi Minister and AAP candidate from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI, "People love us a lot and have full faith that AAP is going to form a strong government by getting a majority of more than 65 seats."

The day also saw Kejriwal and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini locking horns over the issue of alleged toxicity in the Yamuna water.

Kejriwal alleged that Saini, who took a sip of water, was actually "pretending" and later "spat back the water".

CM Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village today, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini pretended to drink Yamuna water... and then spat the same water back into the Yamuna," Kejriwal said in a post on X, along with the video of CM Saini.

Voting for Delhi assembly polls will be held on February 5.