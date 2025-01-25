Fearful atmosphere is being created in Delhi, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak arrived at the Parliament Street Police Station, alleging that Delhi Police had detained several party workers who were conducting door-to-door campaigning in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media, Raghav Chadha explained the situation, stating, "Some of our workers were holding door-to-door campaigning in New Delhi Assembly constituency. Police brought them here to Parliament Street Police Station. Party leaders reached here and spoke with the officers here. They had no answer as to why they brought them (AAP workers) here."

Chadha continued, describing how the police tried to keep the workers detained but were forced to release them after party leaders cited various laws and acts. "They tried to make our workers remain here. After we mentioned several laws & Acts, Police officials were compelled to let them go because there was no violation of any kind," he said.

The AAP MP claimed the incident was part of an effort to create a fearful atmosphere and demoralize party workers ahead of the elections. "It is very clear that a fearful atmosphere is being created and an attempt is being made to bring down the morale of AAP workers. We will not let this happen... They are trying to misuse the machinery; this shows that AAP is going ahead swiftly in these elections," Chadha asserted.

The MPs also stated that three of the six workers present at the scene were detained by the police, further fueling the party's accusations of intimidation and harassment.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the BJP of orchestrating violence during his public meeting in Hari Nagar, claiming that the police allowed opposition supporters to disrupt the event and even attacked his car.

In a post on X, Kejriwal attributed the incident to alleged orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of turning the Delhi Police into a "personal army" for the BJP."Today in Hari Nagar, the police allowed the opposition candidate's men to enter my public meeting and then attacked my car. All this is happening on the orders of Amit Shah. Amit Shah has made the Delhi Police the personal army of the BJP," he said.

"Big questions are being raised on the Election Commission that the national president of a national party and its leaders are being constantly attacked and the Election Commission is unable to take any effective action," the AAP Chief alleged further.